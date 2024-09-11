Composer Anup Thapa and Actor Veeraj Rao's Song "Bhole Ki Dhun" Blessed by Shankaracharya Shri Swami Pragyananand Saraswati Ji

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: On September 11, 2024, the team behind the devotional song "Bhole Ki Dhun" received blessings from Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Swami Pragyananand Saraswati Ji Maharaj of Dwarka Sharada Peeth. Swami Ji listened to the song and praised its composition. The song's lyricist, composer, and director, Anup Thapa, along with actor Viraj Rao, received his blessings. Swami Ji appreciated the inclination of the younger generation toward devotional music, noting it as commendable.

Released during the holy month of Sawan on the Saregama Bhakti channel, "Bhole Ki Dhun" has garnered immense love from listeners. The song's composition, music, and direction have been done by renowned Bollywood director Anup Thapa. Actor Veeraj Rao's performance has also been well-received, adding to the song's success. The song's producer, Shiv Yadav, shared that their team at 2 Idiots Films aims to bring traditional bhajans, mantras, and sutras to the youth in innovative ways.

He further mentioned that, in honor of Ganesh Chaturthi, their team created a special video for a Ganapati bhajan, also released on the Saregama Bhakti channel. This video has resonated particularly well with younger audiences, bringing the rich tradition of devotional music into modern times with fresh visuals and compositions. The success of "Bhole Ki Dhun" signifies a growing trend of youth connecting with spirituality through music, which the team sees as a positive and inspiring development.

