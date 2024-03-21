Concerned at high fee imposed by Google Play Store, have trust in judicial process: ADIF

New Delhi, March 21 The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), that represents thousands of homegrown startups, on Thursday said that it remains concerned about the high commission being imposed during in-app purchases on Google Play Store, adding that these charges are not in the best interest of digital entrepreneurs in the country.

Prateek Jain, Associate Director, ADIF, said in a statement that these app store rates, ranging from 15 to 30 per cent, are significantly higher, as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed interim relief applications from startups seeking a restriction on Google from imposing a fee on developers as part of its updated payments policy.

"The rates should be reconsidered and mutually favourable to both. This model will support the growth and sustainability of India's digital economy," said Jain.

"We trust the judicial process and await further hearings with the hope that the best interests of the Indian app development community will be prioritised by the Indian judiciary."

Earlier, the CCI said that it is of the view that "the informants have failed to meet the necessary criteria for grant of interim relief as propounded by the Supreme Court".

"The informants have not been able to project any higher level of prima facie case warranting a positive direction as sought for by the informants at the interim stage," read the CCI order.

The regulator last week ordered a probe into the Google Play Store, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its dominant position in the country's online market.

The CCI said that Google allegedly imposed unfair terms and discriminatory practices in its Play Store, violating several provisions of the country's anti-trust law.

