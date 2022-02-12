Condolences pour in on demise of Rahul Bajaj

Condolences are pouring in on the demise of Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj, who passed away on Saturday. He was the chairman emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan. From 2006 to 2010, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament.

In 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. Rahul Bajaj was grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, an industrialist and prominent supporter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi during India’s independence struggle.

Chairman of Lokmat Media Vijay Darda offered his condolences to the departed soul and prayers for the family. He tweeted,"An Indian industrial icon respected globally, a nationalist who spoke in interest of the nation & its growth, spoke truth irrespective of personal interest & party in power. A true legend #RahulBajaj ji. RIP my friend. May God give strength to Rajiv, Sanjiv, Sunaina & the family."

Former minister of civil aviation Praful Patel wrote,""Saddened by the passing away of renowned industrialist & one of the longest serving chairman in corporate India, Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj ji. He is credited with making brand Bajaj a household name. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. Om Shanti 🙏🏻"

Abhishek Singhvi wrote,"Never at loss 4words, #RahulBajaj was blunt 2a fault. Few months ago, told him that his genes HD Travelled to his son whose interview on Covid had been crisp, candid & much admired. He was clearly proud & happy as a father. Spoke truth 2power. Created the powerhouse #CII is. Knew Rahul Bajaj for decades. Old family friends, despite big age diff. My father was chair of trust in memory of Rahul’s father. Together in RS, he & I shared many lighter moments in central hall & at dinner at his house during session. Talked 2him some months ago for 30 mins"

