Construction Tech Startup, ProjectHero, Launches Ustaad AI to Revolutionize Construction Training

New Delhi (India), July 28: In a move aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the construction industry, ProjectHero, a membership-driven professional network for the construction industry, has introduced an innovative AI chatbot, Ustaad AI. With this unique addition, construction workers and small to mid-sized contractors can now enhance their skills and knowledge swiftly and make their work more efficient.

The integration of Ustaad AI within the ProjectHero app will allow construction workers to access training materials so that they can learn about various essential aspects of construction work. From understanding safety regulations to obtaining minute details regarding the field, the app will now serve as a reliable source for acquiring knowledge within minutes.

“With the introduction of Ustaad AI, we are poised to be part of the exponential digital transformation that AI can bring within the construction industry. Our mission is to empower each and every construction worker who is part of ProjectHero, and we’ll be able to move closer to this goal through Ustaad AI,” said Satya Vyas, CEO, ProjectHero.

Traditionally, construction workers have relied on peer-to-peer communication to seek guidance and solve work-related queries. However, with the introduction of Ustaad AI, workers can conveniently interact with the AI-powered chatbot, gaining real-time assistance and solutions, obtaining a more personalized experience, and boosting their productivity on the job site. The upskilling of construction workers through Ustaad AI, based on National Building Codes (NBC), is a transformative initiative that is poised to revolutionize construction training and skill development.

Ustaad AI, which will serve as a virtual concierge for all app users, has been designed to make construction workers understand the minute details and techniques of construction work. It will also be available in Indian languages to ensure user-friendliness, accuracy, and convenience for workers who do not know English.

By integrating AI within its app, ProjectHero has paved the way for a more efficient and seamless learning experience for workers. Currently, the app serves an active user base of 40,000 to 50,000 individuals, and in the upcoming months, the app is set to be introduced to a broader audience.

“ProjectHero is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable workers to achieve their full potential. With the launch of Ustaad AI, we are bringing cutting-edge technology to the construction industry, providing real solutions to the most pressing issues impacting workers today,” said Sidhant Panda, Co-founder and CTO of ProjectHero.

With the ProjectHero app’s unique features such as Ustaad AI at their fingertips, construction workers will be able to become the best versions of themselves, offer increased value to their projects, and contribute to the progress of the industry.

