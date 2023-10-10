Contribution to Pharmaceutical World: Mr. Shambhu Sarkar was awarded as Outstanding Industry Leader by Business Mint Nationwide Awards

Shambhu Sarkar

New Delhi (India), October 10: Drug counterfeiting is a serious problem that has an impact on global healthcare systems and the health of vulnerable people. Currently, pharmaceutical manufacturers are pursuing a significant digital transformation in the pharmaceutical supply chain to address this problem by integrating digital traceability and track-and-trace technologies from the initial raw material source to dispensing medicines to patients. Mr. Shambhu Sarkar is one such pharmaceutical drug serialization leader who has created benchmark in drug traceability technologies and has become an inspiration for numerous professionals globally. He holds a special place in the pharmaceutical drug serialization world with his vast experience and innovative ideas.

Mr. Shambhu Sarkar is the most critical and recognized pharmaceutical drug serialization expert, with extensive experience in IT and pharmaceutical drug traceability regulations. He is highly skilled and certified in GS1, SAP, SAFE®5 AGILE, PMP, PRINCE2, and ITIL methodologies and actively utilizes them in all stages of projects, including Business process analysis and business blueprint mapping.Indeed, Mr. Sarkar’s leadership transcends conventional boundaries. His transformative contributions hold the potential to reshape entire industries and profoundly influence national healthcare landscapes. The customized traceability programs he devised is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and his capacity to instigate innovation on a grand scale. In a time marked by uncertainty and urgency, his initiative served as a beacon of hope, showcasing the power of expertise and innovative thinking to positively impact the pharmaceutical world.One of the most notable accomplishments was when Mr. Sarkar implemented the serialization process for one of the COVID-19 medications approved by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic. The breadth of Mr. Sarkar’s accomplishments during these difficult circumstances have been extraordinary. The pandemic’s enormous scope and urgency made his efforts even more critical.

Mr. Sarkar has created a cutting-edge system integration procedure to onboard numerous contract manufacturers (CMOs) for the production and serialization of essential prescription medications for the US and European nations. Many pharmaceutical drug traceability processes involved sophistication due to the complex system environment, and he brilliantly designed the stringent system landscape from the drug packaging line to the track and trace system for securely packaging the medicine as per US regulations. His excellent contribution to ensuring secure medicine serialization and distribution in the US supply chain is commendable. He designed and developed the GS1 2D Datamatrix barcode scannability program, which scans the serialized label barcode against security vulnerabilities and readability in the supply chain, identifies any potential issues in the barcode labels, and raises system alert notifications. He also developed a custom supply chain solution to cater complex business requirements of manufacturing, packaging, and supplying serialized drugs to the US market from a vendor location.

Moreover, his dynamic drug serialization solution utilizes the distinctive serial numbers assigned to drugs for enhanced medicine tracking, elevating the technical prowess of the supply chain and ensuring compliance with rigorous DSCSA regulations. This remarkable achievement highlights Shambhu’s exceptional skills and expertise, which are instrumental in devising innovative solutions that hold immense value not only for the pharmaceutical industry but also for the broader health sector and individuals at large. The cascading impact of his contributions underscores his profound influence on the industry’s trajectory.

Mr. Shambhu Sarkar has grown tremendously over the years and has become one of the most valuable and prolific experts for pharmaceutical world.He has made major contributions to the field and remains compliant with GMP-regulated computer system validation requirements and pharma quality documentation as part of the drug serialization validation efforts. His serialization solutions and validated implementations were well received and recognize. Mr. Sarkar’s work has been widely shown in prestigious publications of pharmaceutical science and information technology, and he has established his position as a famous published author.Many times, his innovative work and strong leadership have been praised and appreciated, and he was given the prestigious “XtraMilers of the Year” and “TranZformation of the Year” chairmen’s award for his remarkable work in implementing the serialization of pharmaceutical products.Recently, Mr. Sarkar has received “The Emerging Leader of the Year in Pharmaceutical Drug Serialization” from the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce & Industryfor his outstanding achievements in pharmaceutical medicine serialization and traceability.

