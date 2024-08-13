Convin launches a 7-billion parameter LLM for Indian contact centers; expects a 3X revenue boost in 2024-25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Convin, a leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform for call center setups, recently launched its advanced Large Language Model (LLM), with 7 billion parameters. This model is specifically designed to improve the business output and resolve the unique challenges of customer-facing teams such as sales, support, and collections.

The contact center sector has consistently faced challenges with agent inefficiencies, such as extended after-call work, repetitive data entry, and conversation misunderstanding. Managers also face the risk of losing potential leads and the burden of manually processing vast amounts of data to derive customer insights. These inefficiencies have resulted in longer response times, poor first-call resolutions, unsatisfactory multilingual interactions, and lower customer satisfaction.

Convin's new LLM addresses these gaps and significantly outperforms leading models like GPT-3.5 by 40% and GPT-4 Turbo by 20% in accuracy. Trained on over 200 billion tokens and supporting 35+ Indian and South Asian languages, including codemixed variations, the model ensures precise transcriptions, zero to low hallucinations, and contextual understanding, making it ideal for diverse and global environments. It reassures businesses of a critical advantage in delivering high-quality, culturally sensitive customer interactions.

"Convin's domain-specific model is a game-changer for enterprise contact centers. Traditional language models often fail to deliver accurate results, but purpose-built models such as Convin LLM produces better results and are more accurate. Our goal is to empower customer-facing teams with actionable insights and real-time guidance, transforming how businesses manage customer interactions," said Atul Shree, CTO of Convin. "By addressing major challenges such as agent inefficiencies, call centers can improve handle time, response time, and inconsistent customer experience. This streamlines processes, and enhances customer satisfaction by providing precise, data-driven insights and predictive analytics. As a result, call centers realize a substantial cost reduction and new revenue generation."

The process begins by identifying specific objectives related to inefficiencies in the contact center setup and selecting relevant data sources. Data is then collected and preprocessed to ensure high quality, including filtering, deduplication, and tokenization. Pre-training on this cleaned dataset helps the model understand linguistic patterns and adapt to different languages. Finally, the model undergoes fine-tuning with task-specific labeled data, refining its parameters to predict labels accurately and deliver optimal performance.

Leveraging LLM and Gen AI product suite, Convin's customers automate and optimize tasks, reducing manual intervention and allowing agents to focus on revenue-generating activities. This comprehensive solution enhances communication, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction by providing automatic, quick, and accurate responses, concise summaries, predictive analytics, and real-time insights into customer sentiments, ensuring consistent and timely communication.

Convin sets a new standard for data security and privacy. With stringent data privacy practices, it ensures all customer data is secure and compliant with regulatory standards. The company maintains total control over sensitive information through a robust internal infrastructure, employing strict access controls, industry-standard encryption, and regular security audits.

By addressing critical industry challenges and providing a cost-effective, multilingual, and highly accurate solution, Convin attracts a broader customer base and drives significant revenue growth. As a leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions, Convin currently serves over 80 clients across various industries, including notable brands such as Reliance Nippon, Purvankara, Titan, Thyrocare, and Lazypay. Convin is rapidly expanding its market presence across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

With the enhanced capabilities and efficiencies introduced by this model, Convin anticipates a 200% increase in customer acquisition and a 3X boost in overall revenue for 2024-25.

For more information about Convin LLM, visit https://convin.ai/product/convin-call-center-ai-llm-generative-ai

About Convin:

Convin is an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform that analyzes customer-facing conversations into actionable insights, enhancing business outcomes and customer satisfaction. Founded in 2021 by four IIT-Delhi alumniAshish Santhalia (CEO), Bharat Patidar (COO), Atul Shree (CTO), and Durgesh Choudary (CPO)Convin addresses the underutilization of client conversation data. Through strategic partnerships with global companies across industries, Convin optimizes conversation efficiency by leveraging interaction data and their proprietary Large Language Model (LLM). Convin has over 80+ clients across edutech, fintech, real estate, hospitality, BPOs, Insurtech, etc. To date, the company has raised a total of $2.5 million from Titan Capital, Kalaari Capital, and others via seed funding rounding.

For more information, visit https://convin.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor