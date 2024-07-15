Coocaa Introduces New Google TV Series to Indian Market Featuring Karaoke Function and Advanced Eye Care Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: Coocaa, a prominent brand under Skyworth, is proud to announce the launch of its latest Google TV series in India, exclusively on Flipkart. Known for its innovative and affordable consumer electronics, Coocaa's newest offering, the Google TV series, aims to elevate home entertainment with state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly features. Available in three sizes43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inchesthese 4K LED Karaoke Google TVs promise to deliver an exceptional viewing experience for Indian consumers.

The Google TV series displays a range of advanced features designed to enhance the user experience, starting with the innovative and entertaining Karaoke feature and the convenient Find-My Remote function, which makes it easy for users to locate misplaced remotes quickly. The TVs support HDR 10 for improved contrast and color, while the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine ensures sharper and more accurate visuals. Wonder Audio provides premium sound quality for immersive audio, and features like Daily Hub, Daily Key, and Daily Shortcuts offer quick access to frequently used apps and settings. The Boundless Screen design maximizes screen space with a sleek, bezel-less look, and optimized settings for Game Mode and Filmmaker Mode ensure the best experience for gaming and movie-watching.

Enhancing the visual and auditory experience, the Google TV series also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision ensures stunning picture quality with dynamic HDR, bringing out vibrant colors and incredible detail in every scene. Coupled with Dolby Atmos, which provides immersive, multi-dimensional sound, viewers are guaranteed a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, "The Karaoke Google TV series represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price. With features like the Karaoke Function, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and advanced eye care technology, we aim to provide an exceptional and comprehensive home entertainment experience. We are confident that the Google TV series will set new standards in the Indian market."

Recognizing the importance of eye health, Coocaa has integrated Eye Care Technology into the Google TV series. This includes Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light emissions, significantly reducing eye strain and making prolonged viewing sessions more comfortable and safer. The Hands-Free Voice Control feature allows users to operate their TV effortlessly using voice commands. With built-in Google Assistant support, users can search for content, control smart home devices, and access a wide range of functions without lifting a finger.

The brand holds a Guinness World Record for selling over 56,000 units in a single day. Coocaa's manufacturing count has surpassed an astounding 37.3 million units, reflecting its vast customer base and market penetration. With a market valuation of $1,484,452,630 USD, Coocaa's robust financial standing underscores its success and growth trajectory. Operating in nine countries, including Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence. The company boasts six advanced R&D centers and nine state-of-the-art manufacturing bases, driving continuous innovation and high-quality production. With over 30 years of brand technology history, Coocaa's legacy of excellence and commitment to pushing technological boundaries remain unwavering. These achievements highlight Coocaa's dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to consumers worldwide.

The Coocaa Google TV series is now available on Flipkart at special launch prices with flexible payment options, including up to 12-month no-cost EMI plans. Customers can purchase the 43Y73 model for Rs 21,999, the 55Y73 model for Rs 31,999, and the 65Y73 model for Rs 40,999. To purchase, visit https://bit.ly/3W1KaqM

Coocaa, a brand under Skyworth, has been a leader in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and affordable products. With a strong presence in the global market, Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that cater to the modern consumer's needs and preferences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor