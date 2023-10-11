Country Chicken Co. Launches NutriSoft Chicken: Your Delicious, Healthy, and Affordable Chicken Choice!

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: Introducing NutriSoft Chicken, raised naturally without any hormonal changes, which means it's more healthy, soft, and full of flavor. It's recently launched by Country Chicken Co., which is India's First Healthy Chicken Brand. One can use it in your everyday chicken recipes like biryani, kebabs, and curries, and it'll make dishes even more delicious and juicy.

As NutriSoft Chicken is grown naturally, it takes about 60 to 90 days to grow, while regular chickens grow faster in just 30 days because of hormonal changes and fast growth practices. NutriSoft Chicken is raised in open lands, where they have space to move around, which means it is 100% natural, unlike regular chickens, which are stressed by being kept in cages.

The need for such a product became apparent as many individuals and children suffer from hormonal imbalances, obesity, early puberty, and pcod/pcos issues among females. NutriSoft chicken is not just rich in proteins; it has low fats and provides vitamins and minerals. It promotes muscle building, strengthens bones, and promotes heart health.

Kids love soft chicken, and moms always want the best for their families. Health-conscious individuals also look for healthier options. That's where NutriSoft Chicken comes in! It's soft and healthy, just what everyone's been looking for.

And here's the best part: NutriSoft Chicken comes at Rs. 179/kg, similarly priced as regular chicken, but more flavorful and healthy. So, a chicken lover gets all these benefits at an affordable price. It's a win-win! Try NutriSoft Chicken by Country Chicken Co. today, and you'll see why it's the perfect choice for your family and your wallet.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor