Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., one of India's leading leisure and lifestyle brands, successfully hosted its Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai, bringing together a large and dynamic marketing force from across the country. The meet served as a strategic platform to review performance, align future growth plans, and energize the organization's expanding sales and marketing ecosystem.

The event highlighted Country Club's strong nationwide presence, expanding franchise network, and renewed focus on growth in the zero-debt era, powered by digital transformation and strategic partnerships. Senior leadership shared insights on the company's roadmap, new revenue streams, product innovations, and aggressive expansion plans across India and select international markets.

A key highlight of the meet was the company's open call for ambitious, result-oriented professionals to join its fast-growing marketing force. With clearly defined growth paths, performance-linked incentives, and leadership development opportunities, Country Club positioned itself as a preferred career destination for sales and marketing talent seeking stability, scale, and long-term growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said, “Our growth journey has always been powered by people. As we enter the next phase of expansion, we are creating unmatched opportunities for talented, driven professionals to grow with us. Country Club offers not just a job, but a long-term career platform built on performance, trust, and shared success.”

The Mumbai meet reaffirmed Country Club's commitment to talent development, nationwide expansion, and sustained business growth, setting the tone for the next phase of the company's journey.

For further details, please visit www.countryclubindia.net or contact Nirav at 9845035959, nirav@countryclubmail.com or Hiram at 9849030540, hiram@countryclubmail.com

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd

When Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. was established in 1989, it was a pioneer in the conception of offering comprehensive leisure, recreation and hospitality membership services in India. Constituted as a fully equipped club, Country Club has now flourished into a provider of member exclusive clubbing hubs, breathtaking holiday destinations, avant-garde fitness centres and star-studded events.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays operates a network of over 100 properties, including owned, managed, and affiliated resorts across India and overseas.” This colossal network encompasses social clubs in urban hotspots, luxurious city-centric hotels, rejuvenating wellness centres, beach-front resorts, serene hilltop vacation homes, wildlife jungle lodges and water amusement parks.

Country Club is a leading lifestyle and leisure club that provides its members with a range of facilities and services. With a focus on health, wellness, and recreation, the club offers a unique experience for its members.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.