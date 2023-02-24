Country Holidays Travel India Wins The Best Destination Management Company Award

Country Holidays Travel India Celebrating The Achievement With New Announcements

New Delhi (India), February 24: Country Holidays Travel India has received award from former Indian cricket team member Mr. Sunil Gavaskar for “The Best Upcoming Luxury Destination Management Company of the Year 2023”. Country Holidays Travel India’s continuous service gesture and brilliant support to the members brought CHT at this stage as a leading destination management company. On the occasion of delightful celebration Country Holidays Travel India announced some new services as per the public interest.

Country Holidays Travel India is excited to announce its new service of Event Management, Banquets & Destination Weddings in 2023. Also, they are launching fitness centres in several locations including Jaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon etc.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers a range of exciting new event management, banquets & destination wedding options for 2023”, said Mr. Akash Rai, HOD Administration, on the occasion of award-winning celebration & new service launch. Afterwards he said “Our team has worked hard to curate unique and responsible experiences that showcase the beauty and diversity of the world while also promoting sustainable travel practices.”

One of the company’s new services is to provide hassle-free event management services to the clients, which includes birthday parties, Holi events, Diwali events, Christmas Events, Summer Vacation, Winter vacation, New Year Events, Dandiya Night celebrations and much more. Talking to the Country Holidays Travel India Management they said “these events will make people explore new leisure ideas and connect them to the local communities to learn about their way of life. The events are designed to immerse people in the country’s stunning traditional culture while also promoting sustainable tourism”.

For those looking for a more relaxing getaway during the vacation, the company’s new service of Summer Vacation & Winter Vacation Events are sure to please. Travelers can soak up the sun on pristine beaches, go snorkelling in crystal-clear waters, enjoy warm parties and enjoy delicious local cuisine. Company’s presenter said a beautiful story “Imagine waking up in a lavish suite overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. The sun is shining, and a gentle breeze flows through the open windows, carrying the scent of the ocean. You step out onto your private terrace, where a delicious breakfast spread awaits you.After enjoying a leisurely meal, you head down to the beach and sink your toes into the soft sand. You spend the day snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs, lounging in a cabana with a refreshing drink in hand, and indulging in a pampering spa treatment.

In addition to its new services, Country Holidays Travel India is also expanding its reach to new destinations for destination wedding events planning. The company is committed to associating with luxurious banquet destinations to create memorable experiences that support the local economy and preserve the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

“We believe that travel has the power to change lives and bring people together,” said CHT Management. “We’re excited to continue offering responsible travel options that not only provide unforgettable experiences but also support local communities and protect the planet.”

Country Holidays Travel India is emerging as a leading event planning company, is excited to announce the launch of its new banquet and destination wedding services. The company is expanding its offerings to provide couples with unforgettable wedding experiences that cater to their unique tastes and preferences.

CHT made a thrilling announcement to launch new banquet and destination wedding services. They said “Our team of experienced event planners and caterers is committed to creating magical moments for couples and their loved ones that they’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

The company’s banquet service includes a range of venues to choose from, including ballrooms, gardens, and rooftop spaces. Couples can customize their wedding experience with a variety of catering options, from plated dinners to buffets and food stations. The company’s team of experienced event planners will work closely with couples to ensure every detail is taken care of, from decor and lighting to entertainment and music.

For couples looking for a unique and unforgettable wedding experience, Country Holidays Travel India is also offering destination wedding services. The company is associated with 5000+ operational luxurious banquets with 250+ stunning destinations in the country. The team of event planners and caterers will work closely with couples to ensure a seamless experience.

Country Holidays Travel India understand that every couple is unique, and they’re excited to offer customizable options to make their special day unforgettable. “Whether it’s a traditional banquet or a destination wedding, CHT works closely with the couple to create the perfect atmosphere and provide exceptional service.”

Make your events memorable with Country Holidays Travel India because they believe “Services have no limits”, and we’ll love to serve their clients.

