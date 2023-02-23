Country’s well-known company Pooja Movie Creations is bringing 5 big projects in 2023 in new financial

New Delhi (India), February 23: Pooja movie Creation is a well-known company coming up with a Health Care products business, an Upholstery business, an agriculture business and 2 TV shows.

Pooja Movie Creations, a company known for its best services in India, has successfully recently completed 14 years. On this occasion, the founders of the group, Pooja Sharma and Ankur Bansal, announced some new projects for the bright development of India. Stated the intention to provide better employment opportunities to the youth and renew and strengthen them. Company’s founders Pooja Sharma and Ankur Bansal are coming soon with 5 big projects in the new financial year 2023, including new TV shows, which will be helpful for small-scale businesses and startup companies.

Through this, a big change will be seen in the business world in India. 26 years old, Pooja Sharma has not only made her name in the media, tv Industry at a young age, as well as socially, but she is also too active herself by helping poor people .not only this, she believes a country can be only successful when their roads are free from beggars. So her big aim is to make Indian beggars free. She is also a successful businesswoman; the company’s founders have opened 14 companies in 12 years, another record she made at a young age. The group has been recently awarded by the fastest-growing company in India. Not only this, but the company’s founders are also playing an important role in the country’s development.

Along with providing education to the customers in the financial year 2023 through the upcoming tv show, new employment opportunities will be provided. The group is working on 5 new on-ground businesses. With one of the projects, the company’s founder is seen joining hands with a foreign company. The company believes that any business plans she decides after surveying the market by understanding the needs of the people and their problems. Any business is incomplete without customers. That’s why she chooses all the upcoming businesses by looking at the eyes of the customers.

The only aim of Pooja Movie Creations is to provide the best services to the people of India. The group has also been honoured with many big awards, and now, apart from the media, the company seems to be making strides in the consumer business itself. Pooja Movie Creations has always been providing the best service to its customers. In the same manufacturing world, it is also providing the best quality products to its customers talks about giving. The company is setting up a health care, agriculture business, and upholstery manufacturing plant on a large scale so that the youth can get employment and new opportunities and will also wait.

