Covero and FashionCart: Changing Online Shopping in India

The company runs two main brands—Covero and FashionCart. Covero offers mobile covers starting from ₹69. Some covers have glass, anime designs, or soft silicone. FashionCart sells stylish rings, bracelets, and pendants. Prices begin at ₹150. These products are made for people who want nice things without spending too much. The company also helps shopkeepers earn by selling these products in their own areas.

Earlier, many shopkeepers sold products through WhatsApp or local shops. Now, over 5,000 resellers work with Covero and 3,000 with FashionCart. These resellers use the company's online platforms to place orders, check deliveries, and manage everything easily. The company handles packing and delivery. This lets shopkeepers focus on sales and customer service without worry.

The journey wasn't easy. At first, it was hard to teach people how to use the new online systems. Some didn't know how to use websites. Others were used to face-to-face sales. DPKSTECH gave training, answered questions, and kept helping until everyone felt confident. They also built fast delivery systems to handle thousands of orders each month across India.

One reason for their success is the low prices with good quality. Mobile covers start at ₹69, and trendy jewelry starts at ₹150. This makes it easier for resellers to earn money. With this, customers feel getting value for their money. The company has strong relationships with manufacturers. This also helps in keeping prices low without lowering quality.

DPKSTECH's idea is different from big online marketplaces. They don't try to sell everything. Instead, they focus only on two things—mobile accessories and jewelry. This helps them offer better products and faster service. They listen to what resellers want and update their websites regularly. Their platforms—covero.shop and fashioncart.app—are made specially for Indian resellers.

The company believes in growing along with its partners. They often take feedback from resellers and improve their services. From product design to delivery speed, everything is planned with resellers in mind. Their motto is simple: when resellers do well, the company does well. This belief has helped DPKSTECH build trust and strong partnerships across the country.

Besides business, DPKSTECH wants to help society. They are working to bring their platforms to small towns and villages. Their aim is to help more people earn through technology. By doing this, they are supporting small business owners and helping families earn more. They also create jobs in tech, delivery, and support at their Faridabad office, building a better future for many.

