CPhI & P-MEC India: Asia’s largest Expo to make a mark at Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR

The shows will bring together over 1500 exhibitors showcasing 5000+ products across 100,000+ sq m of exhibition space.

New Delhi, 21st November 2022: Continuing the winning streak of CPhI & P-MEC India, Informa Markets, the leading international B2B events group is once again back with its 15th edition in an evolved hybrid format to be held from 29th November to 1st December 2022 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi – NCR. Embracing modernization CPhI & P-MEC India create platforms to showcase modern technologies critical in facilitating advancement in India’s pharma machinery, technology, and ingredients industries. Indian pharmaceutical industry is set to grow at a 12% CAGR and reach $130billion (INR 10.5 lakh crores) by 2030. The show will be a part of the India Pharma Week, a marquee celebration catering to every need of the pharma community attendees.

The expo will yet again be a marketplace to bridge the ecosystem with knowledge, technologies, and market opportunities. CPhI & P-MEC India are expected to witness over 1500 exhibitors, more than 40,000 visitors and representation from over 80 + Countries over the 3-days. It gives direct access highly targeted senior pharma executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers, hospital administration, and many more along with National and State Regulatory Boards, and Policymakers to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties and domestic trade in India.

CPhI and P-MEC India is a gateway to discover various opportunities and build successful business relationships with hundreds of participating companies and industry leaders.

Emphasizing on this year’s CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian pharma Market is rising at an annual growth rate of 15%, which is twice the world market growth rate. To further accelerate the growth of this industry, the government has approved incentives to the tune of almost INR 22,000 crores and 100% FDI, under the automatic route for greenfield pharmaceuticals.

Over the last 15 years, our show CPhI and P-MEC India has demonstrated excellence in supporting the industry and growing along with it by curating highly effective platforms for showcasing technology solutions, knowledge sharing, networking, and advocacy in the past and will continue to act as a catalyst to ‘Make in India ‘movement and provide an impetus to Indian economy. The expo will surely provide a huge platform to establish and enhance business by meeting active suppliers looking for collaboration with the Indian Pharma and Healthcare market. Every edition of CPhI and P-MEC India has set a successful milestone for its esteemed visitors and this year too, we will raise the bar to give a significant boost to this industry.”

Alongside the display of the latest technologies, of CPhI & P-MEC India, the India Pharma Week which will include 9th Annual India pharma awards and CEO Roundtable and Women in Pharma Roundtable which an initiative is aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the significant and continued contribution of women to the pharmaceutical industry in a closed-door roundtable discussion.

