Crafting a New Destiny: The Power Lies Within by Vashishtha Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], November 5: M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd. has published this non-fiction book "Crafting a New Destiny: The Power Lies Within" authored by Sh. Vashishtha Chaudhary, released on 31st Oct. 2025. The deep insights unleashing the secrets that pave the way to an extraordinary life, has made this book sensational, and has fostered overwhelming response of the readers. This book is capable to inspire the new generation for setting and achieving big end goals and leading a meaningful life.

Some readers have appreciated the work as "an excellent vade mecum for understanding and transforming "self-life" as well as the "Health Psychology", and has expressed their opinion that the book shall be "widely read and deeply appreciated."

Expressing his gratitude on the overwhelming response of the readers and admirers, Mr. Chaudhary says that, "Publishing this book has been a milestone, achieved through years of hard-work and dedication. This work personifies my commitment to society and reflects my enduring belief in the transformative power of subconscious-cognitive-functions."

He further added that, "Many among us lose the opportunity to live a fulfilling life because we fail to visualise and transform our cognitive processes and emotional intelligence. This book offers a simple yet profound roadmap to master the fundamental principles for cultivating an extraordinary life."

About the Book:

We all are spiritual being, inheriting the infinite power of the universe that responds to our beliefs, emotions and awareness. Despite, many people find themselves feeling stuck, uninspired, or disconnected from their true essence. Guided by unconscious patterns, thoughts, and habits, they often shape a limited version of their reality.

"Crafting a New Destiny" harnesses the insights from neuroscience, timeless spiritual philosophy, and contemplative wisdom to help readers understand and transform their inner world. It provides practical tools to identify and overcome cognitive biases, fear, self-doubt, judgment, and limiting beliefs - empowering individuals to lead a life with greater purpose, meaning and fulfilment.

Ultimately, the book serves as a guide for those seeking to realize their highest potential and walk the path of personal and professional evolution.

About the Author

Vashishtha Chaudhary is a senior officer in the Government of India. His distinguished career spans tax administration, technology innovation, and public policy formulation.

Hailing from West Champaran, Bihar, Mr. Chaudhary first gained recognition as an author with his book "GST: A Practical Approach," which was widely acclaimed for its lucidity and depth. His journey from a small village to an author, is a true story of perseverance, intellect, and unwavering commitment to public service and human values.

