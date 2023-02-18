Crane India Inaugurates Its Engineering Design Center and Regional Headquarters at M Agile, Baner, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Crane (NYSE CR) announced the inauguration of its new office at M Agile, Baner, Pune, Maharashtra, on January 30, 2023. The event was hosted by Crane Process Flow Technologies India Private Limited and led by Mr. Hari Jinaga, the President of Crane India.

The new Crane Pune office is a state-of-the-art facility of 25,000 sq ft and will house Crane India headquarters with corporate functions, sales departments, Crane Co India Sourcing, Global Information Security, and Engineering Design Centre.

“Our Engineering Design Centre has enabled Crane to launch patentable New Products into the market and optimize costs through value engineering. Moving into bigger space, with modern labs for rapid prototyping and electronics design, development and testing, will enable the development of innovative, smart and highly engineered products,” – said Harshad Karve, Director of Crane India Design Centre. For more information on Crane, please visit www.craneco.com.

About Crane India

Crane India, as part of the Crane Co., draws on 165 years of history of innovation. Crane Co. made its first steps into India in 2001-2002 with the acquisition of Saunders Flow and Xomox Valves businesses. The past seven years have seen rapid growth in India with the construction of three new factories of over 100K sq. ft. and more than $20M in investments to support Govt’s “Make in India” Program. Crane’s local operations supply and support a comprehensive product offering of 5 Crane Co. businesses, three manufacturing facilities including a JV, two Design and Offshore Development Centers, Global Sourcing, IT and Global Information Security. Crane’s India Design Center (IDC) is a key innovation driver, with more than 100 expert engineers working to develop conceptual and functional prototypes, continuously innovating to solve customers’ toughest challenges.

About Crane Holdings, Co.

Crane Holdings, Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defence, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com

