CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards,  THE “OSCARS” OF THE REAL ESTATE IS BACK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: The most prestigious event in the real estate industry, the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars” of the real estate world, is set to return for its highly anticipated second edition. The stage is set to honor and celebrate the finest achievements in the realm of real estate, recognizing innovation, excellence, and commitment to quality.

Chandan Steel Presents The Golden Pillar Awards are brought to you by none other than the prestigious CREDAI-MCHI, the recognized real estate body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to quality, CREDAI-MCHI has been at the forefront of promoting and recognizing the best in the real estate industry.

Mr. Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, expressed his excitement about the upcoming awards, saying, “The Golden Pillar Awards are a testament to the real estate industry’s spirit of innovation and dedication. We are thrilled to bring back this prestigious event for the second time, and we are confident that it will be an even greater success. The awards are a reflection of the tireless efforts made by our members and partners to create spaces that not only transform the urban landscape but also enhance the lives of people. This year, we have added new categories and extended our reach to recognise excellence in every corner of the real estate sector.”

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman of Golden Pillar Awards, said, “Following a wave of difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s real estate market has experienced rapid expansion due to a significant increase in demand. Compared to other global real estate markets, it has quickly recovered, and demand is picking up steam. As an industry, we are committed to speeding through the journey towards becoming a USD 6 trillion sector, and the Golden Pillar awards is a step towards recognising and acknowledging the unlimited talent that we possess.”

The first edition of the Golden Pillar Awards, held in 2018, was a resounding success, with industry leaders, developers, and innovators coming together to celebrate the relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate. Building on that success, the second edition promises to be even grander, featuring a wide array of categories encompass various aspects of real estate, from residential to commercial projects, sustainable development, architecture, and more.

The awards will showcase creativity, sustainable development practices, architectural brilliance, and a commitment to delivering quality projects. The panel of esteemed judges, composed of experts from various fields, will rigorously evaluate each entry, ensuring that only the most exceptional projects and professionals are honoured. Ernst & Young (EY) serves as the tabulation partner to maintain transparency in the selection process.

The Golden Pillar Awards go far beyond just accolades; they are symbolic recognitions of exceptional individuals in the real estate sector. CREDAI-MCHI, the driving force behind this remarkable event, has conceived a brilliant way to honour and celebrate these extraordinary individuals, affectionately known as “Lions,” for their outstanding contributions and unwavering passion for the industry.

This year’s awards ceremony will feature a glittering red-carpet event, glamorous entertainment, and an illustrious guest list comprising industry giants, Government officials, and renowned personalities. It is expected to be a night of celebration, networking, and inspiration, where the best and brightest in the real estate sector will come together to share their successes and ideas.

Event Details:

Date: 15th December 2023 (Friday)

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

For more information about the awards and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.credaimchigoldenpillarawards.com

About CREDAI-MCHI:

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress.

