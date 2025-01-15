CREDAI-MCHI's 32nd Expo, "The Mall of Homes," is set for January 17-19, 2025, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: The 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo by CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is scheduled for January 17-19, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre. The expo is set to revolutionize the real estate landscape with its bold theme, "The Mall of Homes." This three-day event aims to transform the home-buying journey, providing innovations and interactive engagements for homebuyers, industry professionals, and key stakeholders.

The event will feature over 100+ developers, including prominent names like DGS TOWNSHIP, Adani Realty, AJMERA REALTY & INFRA, Kalaptaru LTD, MICL Group, Rustomjee, Romell Group, Prestige Group, A2O Realty, PURAVANKARA LTD, Raymond Realty, A2O Realty and many more, showcasing 500+ projects across 5000+ locations. These developers will present a diverse range of housing options to cater to every need and budget.

Additionally, more than 25 financial institutions such as State Bank of India, Bank of India, South Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Bandhan Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Godrej Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and Bajaj Finance will be present to facilitate home financing solutions, ensuring a seamless buying experience for attendees.

Speaking about the expo, Mr. Dominic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, stated, "This year's expo marks a milestone in making home-buying easier. The 'Book Your Home in 10 Minutes' initiative at the Quick Real Estate Mall simplifies the process, helping buyers book their dream homes effortlessly while enjoying exclusive deals from developers and home loan providers. It's a great chance to boost bookings and explore exciting opportunities."

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener of the Expo, added, "The 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo is not just an eventit's a movement that embodies the future of home buying. From groundbreaking innovations to exclusive opportunities, we are redefining what a real estate expo can offer."

Speaking on the broader vision of the expo, Mr. Boman Irani, President, CREDAI National, stated, "The 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo by CREDAI-MCHI exemplifies the innovative and inclusive spirit of our industry. For the first time, on 19th January, the expo will host Pink Sunday, an initiative to encourage women to buy homes in their own name. Under the CREDAI-MCHI Stree Awas Yojna, women homebuyers can avail of an extra discount of up to Rs2 lakhs from CREDAI-MCHI, in addition to the offers provided by participating developers. This special offer is valid only for home bookings made on Pink Sunday at the expo.

We invite all first-time women homebuyers to visit the expo on Pink Sunday and take advantage of this amazing opportunity. It's time to make your dream of owning a home come true!"

Adding to this, Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The 32nd CREDAI-MCHI Expo offers homebuyers an unmatched opportunity with exclusive deals like No Stamp Duty & GST, discounts up to Rs18 lakhs, and Rs5,00,000 Spot Booking Discounts. Buyers can also enjoy exciting perks such as Flexi Pay Plans, Zero Club Charges, and giveaways like iPhones, two-wheelers, and even a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This event is a one-stop destination to make your dream home a reality."

The star attraction of the expo will be India's first Quick Real Estate Mall, an innovative concept designed to simplify the home-buying process. Visitors will have the opportunity to book their dream homes and secure loan approvals in just ten minutes. This initiative is aimed at creating a seamless and efficient experience, particularly for first-time homebuyers.

The three-day expo promises to be an extraordinary experience, with each day offering unique highlights to engage homebuyers and industry professionals. The first day, Ambassador Day, is dedicated to channel partners, serving as a premier networking platform to foster collaborations and explore new opportunities within the real estate sector. Super Saturday, the second day, brings exclusive deals and discounts, making it an ideal time for homebuyers to find their dream homes at unbeatable prices. The final day, Pink Sunday, is a remarkable initiative under the CREDAI-MCHI Stree Awas Yojna to empower women to purchase homes in their own name. Women homebuyers will benefit from an additional discount of up to Rs2 lakhs, provided by CREDAI-MCHI, in addition to other offers from developers.

With an array of choices, unmatched benefits, and special initiatives, the 32nd CREDAI-MCHI Expo is set to redefine the home-buying experience for attendees. Don't miss the opportunity to participate in this one-of-a-kind event. Several prestigious awards, including the Golden Pillars Awards and the Spaciux Awards for Architects, will be presented during the event. These awards will recognize excellence in the real estate and design sectors, adding a touch of glamour to the proceedings.

The expo is expected to attract over 100,000 footfalls during the three days, running from 10:30 AM to 8 PM. Attendees will enjoy the convenience of free parking at the Jio World Convention Centre and free entry to the expo. Registration can be done online at www.mchihomes.com.

CREDAI-MCHI, representing over 2100 developers in the MMR, continues to lead the way in innovation and excellence. By introducing pioneering concepts like the Quick Real Estate Mall and championing inclusivity through Pink Sunday, the association is shaping the future of real estate in India.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

