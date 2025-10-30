Creddinv ONE: Unified Wealth Platform Exceeds ₹100 Crore AUM in 3 Months

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Creddinv Technologies Pvt Ltd, located in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, is introducing Creddinv ONE, a new product designed to provide a comprehensive wealth management solution for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs). Creddinv ONE aims to consolidate traditional and alternative investments into a single, streamlined platform, addressing the common issue of fragmented wealth management. This new offering seeks to deliver a trusted, intelligent, and unified approach to managing diverse assets.

In its first three months, Creddinv ONE has already surpassed ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM), demonstrating a strong demand for a unified wealth management experience. Users can discuss their wealth strategy or schedule a consultation, by connecting with a Creddinv investment expert.

Users can discover a better way to manage their wealth, by visiting the website [https://one.creddinv.in/] to explore the features of Creddinv ONE and connect with investment bankers in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad for personalized guidance.

"Creddinv ONE distinguishes itself by delivering the sophistication of an investment bank with the ease of a digital platform. Unlike many platforms that offer limited investment options or generic advice, we provide a 360-degree portfolio view, integrating everything from SIPs to startup investments," said Anil Kar, Co-Founder & Director, Creddinv. "Our clients benefit from personalized strategies crafted by a team with over 20 years of investment banking experience, along with institutional-grade research, typically reserved for corporate clients, all accessible through a single, trusted platform."

Leading this new wing of Creddinv ONE is Mr. Subrata Nayak, Head of Private Wealth. With over 20 years of experience in leadership roles at Shriram Wealth, Axis Bank Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, he brings deep expertise in managing HNI portfolios and building lasting client relationships.

The inspiration for Creddinv ONE arose from the challenges faced by investors who often juggle multiple platforms and advisors for different investment types, such as mutual funds, PMS, and private equity. This scattered approach can lead to inefficiencies, a lack of clear visibility, and inconsistent advice. Creddinv ONE was developed to bridge this gap, providing a single platform for investors to plan, diversify, and grow their wealth seamlessly.

Creddinv ONE distinguishes itself by merging the expertise of an investment bank with the user-friendliness of a digital wealth platform. Unlike many platforms that limit investors to traditional products or generic advice, Creddinv ONE offers several key benefits:

- 360° Portfolio View: Integrates all asset classes, from SIPs to startups, providing a complete overview of one's investments.

- Personalized Wealth Strategies: Curated by a team with over 20 years of investment banking experience, ensuring tailored advice.

- On-Ground Presence: Offers face-to-face, relationship-driven service across key financial hubs.

- Institutional-Grade Due Diligence: Provides research typically reserved for corporate clients, now available to individual HNIs.

This comprehensive approach helps investors save time, gain confidence in their decisions, and access opportunities beyond traditional investment instruments, all within a single, reliable platform.

Creddinv ONE's wealth management integration aims to resolve scattered tracking, inconsistent advisory quality, and missed opportunities. Creddinv ONE brings together a wide array of investment options, including:

- Mutual funds

- Bonds

- PMS (Portfolio Management Services)

- AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds)

- Insurance

- Startup investments

These are all available on one platform, supported by an investment banking team with extensive experience.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: Dhivya Abirami, Content Marketing Head, Creddinv Technologies - dhivya.abirami@creddinv.in

About Creddinv

Creddinv is a new-age startup investment banking and wealth platform that helps investors access both traditional and alternative investment opportunities. With expertise across cap table investments in startups, mutual funds, bonds, PMS, and AIFs, Creddinv combines trusted financial advisory with cutting-edge technology to simplify and diversify wealth creation.

