Credilio launches 'novio': Empowering financial inclusion and ensuring credit card lifestyle access to all Indians

New Delhi [India], May 27: Credilio, a trailblazer in financial services dedicated to enhancing credit card accessibility and relevance across India, proudly unveils novio - a game-changing app poised to revolutionize the credit card landscape for over 400 million UPI Active customers. An all-inclusive app, novio aims to make financial inclusion and credit card lifestyle accessible for every Indian household.

The app is designed to cater to both credit and non-credit card holders offering the most rewarding option to pay. novio distinguishes itself through its comprehensive suite of features as mentioned below designed to simplify and enhance the credit card journey for its users

Guaranteed Card Concept: To ensure financial inclusion, novio introduces its guaranteed card concept, allowing users to build their credit scores effortlessly. By booking a fixed deposit online, users secure an SBM Credilio Credit Card instantly with 1% unlimited cashback benefit and earning up to 7% interest on their deposit while enjoying the perks of a credit card.

Brand Store: Making credit card lifestyle accessible to even for those who don't own a credit card, at the core of novio's offerings lies Brand Store - a curated store offering e-vouchers of 20+ leading brands at up to 90% discount. e-vouchers from brands like Myntra, Nykaa, Yatra, BookMyshow, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, BigBasket, Ajio, and Uber now available to everyone.

Deals finder: A feature available for the first time for those who have a credit card, it gets you the best online plus offline deals available on your card and helps you decide on the best payment option to ensure you earn maximum benefits. It helps optimize your card spending and maximize your rewards thus making every swipe count.

Cards Online Marketplace at: With over 100 credit cards from premier banks like Axis, HDFC, IDFC, HSBC, Yes Bank, IndusInd, SBI, Citi, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, RBL, SCB, and AU Small Finance and more, novio ensures users find their perfect match. novio leverages open API integrations with leading banks to provide a seamless digital application journey.

Addressing a significant gap in the market, Mr. Aditya Gupta, CEO - Credilio, talks about the need for novio, "novio represents a pivotal solution to a persistent challenge faced by consumers across India. The credit card landscape is often marred by barriers of knowledge and accessibility, leading to missed opportunities for savings and benefits. With novio, we are addressing this gap head-on, offering a novel and rewarding way for every Indian to experience the credit card lifestyle, regardless of their financial background. It's about empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and unlock the full potential of their credit, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and empowerment."

An inclusive app catering to the underserved, novio offers seamless credit card applications, credit reports and unmatched access to credit card benefits, savings, and rewards, heralding a new era of empowerment in the realm of financial transactions. Additionally, novio has partnered with Experian Bureau for smooth retrieval of Credit Information Reports (CIR).

Talking about this significant milestone in the company's journey Gupta further stated, "With the launch of novio, Credilio reaffirms its unwavering commitment to championing financial inclusion and empowerment for all. novio isn't just an app; it's a manifestation of our mission to dismantle barriers and provide access to a rewarding credit card lifestyle and fostering a more equitable financial landscape, where every Indian can thrive and prosper."

As we usher in a new era of financial empowerment, novio emerges as a beacon of innovation and inclusivity, embodying the values of smartness, optimism, and ambition. With its novel features and innovative payment options, novio represents a paradigm shift in how Indians experience credit cards.

Join the novio revolution today and embark on a journey of empowerment, where every transaction becomes a step towards a brighter financial future.

