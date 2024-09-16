Cressanda Retail inks Exclusive Deal with Patanjali Peya for ‘Divya Jal’ Distribution in West Bengal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Subsidiary of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (BSE – 512379), Cressanda Retail Solutions Pvt Ltd has entered into an exclusive distributorship with Patanjali Peya Pvt. Ltd. This distributorship covers the distribution of the Divya Jal brand of packaged drinking mineral water across the state of West Bengal, as well as specifically within the Railway zones of South-Central and Southern Railways.

Cressanda Retail is currently distributing over 150,000 cases i.e., 18,00,000 bottles of Aqua Diamond mineral water monthly across the eastern zone of Indian Railways. This new partnership with Patanjali Peya Pvt. Ltd. represents a strategic expansion and reinforces our commitment to establishing India's most efficient food and beverage distribution network. This collaboration will leverage the extensive reach of our parent company, Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited, within the vast Indian Railways network. Company believes that this partnership will significantly contribute to our growth and further our mission of delivering high-quality products across India.

Highlights:-

This distributorship covers the distribution of the Divya Jal brand of packaged drinking mineral water across the state of West Bengal and Railway zones of South-Central and Southern Railways.

On 12 September 2024 Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited has secured notable contracts from two distinguished clients: the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

On Sept 4, Mastermind Advertising Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Cressanda Railway received rights for sponsorship of Uttarakhand Metro Rail/PRT/Ropeway Project Investors Summit “B2B” in Singapore

In Q1FY25 company reported 23.7% rise in revenue to Rs. 17.48 crore and Net Profit grow multi-fold to Rs. 2.02 crore

Recently on 12 September 2024 Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited has secured notable contracts from two distinguished clients: the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, and the Bureau of Indian Standards. These contracts involve the installation of external wraps on 16 express trains and 1 express train, respectively. The selected trains are premium, long-distance services, catering to high-end passengers traveling to various destinations. The use of transit media for promotion highlights a strategic choice by these government organizations to reach a broad audience through visible and impactful advertising. This initiative aims to effectively promote new campaigns and enhance public awareness.

On September 4, 2024 Mastermind Advertising Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (BSE: CRESSAN), a premier provider of railway auxiliary concierge and digital media services, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Uttarakhand Metro Rail/PRT/Ropeway Project Investors Summit “B2B”. The summit will be held in Singapore on October 14-15, 2024, organized by IFET Global Ventures Private Limited.

This summit will gather policymakers, global trade associations, international business and financial leaders, entrepreneurs, and CEOs from both domestic and international corporations. The event aims to foster international business collaborations and advance infrastructure development in Uttarakhand.

In Q1FY25, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd reported a 23.7% increase in revenue, reaching Rs. 17.48 crore, compared to Rs. 14.13 crore in Q1FY24. The company’s net profit saw substantial growth, reaching Rs. 2.02 crore, up from Rs. 12 lakh in Q1FY24. For FY 2023-24, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 13.80 crore and revenue from operations of Rs. 204.66 crore.

About Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is dedicated to improving the railway travel experience through innovative digital solutions and concierge services. Recent initiatives include providing Wi-Fi and COD services on Eastern Railway trains, introducing wheelchair services, and offering pick-up & drop services and on-board sale of non-catering items. For more information, please visit: www.cressanda.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor