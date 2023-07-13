CricViz hires key analysts in India

India PR Distribution

London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: CricViz, the world’s leading cricket data and analytics provider, has further added to its team in India with the appointment of experienced analysts Saurabh Walkar and Vikram Chandrasekaran.

As part of their expansion strategy, CricViz has hired two analysts to play a crucial role in the company's development in India. Their in-depth analysis, data-driven insights and engaging content will empower teams, broadcasters, and fans alike, enhancing the understanding and enjoyment of the game in India.

Saurabh Walkar has an extensive fifteen year background in the field of cricket analytics and is renowned for his planning and strategies based on pitch conditions. He has worked with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, Delhi Bulls in the T-10 league and the Afghanistan national team.

Vikram Chandrasekaran, based in Chennai, has eight years of expertise specialising in performance and broadcast analytics. He has supported International teams such as Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by providing strategic insights and opposition intelligence as well as a front-end analyst with teams in PSL, TNPL, KPL, BPL, T10, CPL and WPL. Alongside this, Vikram has worked as an analytics producer with Star Sports Select Dugout for two IPL seasons.

Subhayu Roy, Director of CricViz in India commented, “CricViz has been at the leading edge of data-driven intelligence in cricket. CricViz has worked with marquee names across the globe and helped men’s and women’s teams harness the power of data and plan their paths to the top of their respective formats. The addition of Saurabh and Vikram is the start of our endeavour to make the best of data and analysis available to teams in this region. India leads the world in the sport of cricket, and we have the vision to bring the best of our products along with the highest level of analysis as a service to all professional teams here.”

Saurabh Walkar, Senior Analyst of CricViz in India added, “I am very excited to start this new and exciting journey with CricViz and hope to harness the potential that lies ahead in this field. Being an analyst I depend a lot on the quality of data, and CricViz uses the latest technologies to gather and present data. Trust is a critical part of my work with teams and coaches, I am able to live up to their expectations because of my trust in CricViz.”

CricViz, part of Ellipse Data, was founded in 2015 to harness the power of data and analytics to make cricket better for everyone. CricViz combines the world’s most extensive cricket database with unique predictive models and the deep expertise of our team of data scientists, programmers and analysts. This allows us to provide unrivalled analysis and insight to cricket clients worldwide.

In supplying governing bodies, broadcasters, professional teams and media, CricViz offers a unique analytical service to tell data-driven stories.

For more information on CricViz please visit www.cricviz.com

