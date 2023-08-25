CRISIL Real Estate Star Grading Awards 7 out of 7 Stars to Salsette 27, A Project Managed and Marketed by Peninsula Land Ltd

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Salsette 27, a sought-after residential project managed and marketed by Peninsula Land Limited (Promoter - Goodtime Real Estate Development Pvt. Ltd.) located in South Central Mumbai has achieved the highest rating of 7 out of 7 stars from CRISIL Real Estate Star Grading and has been captioned as Mumbai’s 7star project. This unique and remarkable recognition underscores the project's exceptional value proposition in terms of construction quality, design innovation, overall financial health with track record of the developer/promoters & clarity on title etc. The 7 star rating by a prestigious institution like CRISIL is a formal recognition of the trust already placed by ~400 home buyers in the project which is now ready for possession.

The 7 star rating received by Salsette 27 is the outcome of various customer-focused value propositions as mentioned below because of which the project secured maximum score on CRISIL’s elaborate grading assessment.

Project location - Proximity to CBDs like Lower Parel (~3 kms), Worli (~3.5 kms) in terms of distance & to locations like BKC (31 min), Nariman Point (16 min), Cuffe Parade (18 min) in time due to an easy connectivity via major roads like eastern highway/freeway. Also it is strategically located close to the upcoming MTHL connecting the area to Navi Mumbai/Pune etc. Excellent connectivity to CBDs and presence of renowned hospitals, educational institutions around project’s location makes it a great option for both working professionals and their families.

Project Design - Project has low flat density featuring only 524 apartments in ~5 acres of plot area that contains vast open spaces, over 10,000 sq. ft. of a natural water body teeming with active marine life, ~1 acre of green cover at ground level thereby creating an oasis of serenity within the project which offers the home owners at Salsette 27 the most unique amenity of peace and tranquillity within the bustling city without the need to move far away from city hence the tagline of the project “Away from Chaos, not from comfort and convenience”.

Project amenities - The project is filled with plethora of over 60 amenities for all age groups, spaces for kids, teens, adults, senior citizens etc, so there are spaces for everyone individually and for everyone together as a family.

Construction quality - Salsette 27 is amongst the select few in Mumbai to receive pre-certified Green Building rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Council). The energy efficient apartments translate to consuming lesser power, which means a relatively lower expenditure on electricity and a smaller carbon footprint. Further it has an Integrated building management system (A single front-end interface that controls/manages all subsystems), while 100% EV charging availability for all car parks enhances the project's appeal to electric vehicle owners. The huge list of sustainability features at Salsette 27 clearly differentiates it from rest.

"Salsette 27 stands as a testament to smart design, uncompromising quality and focus on offering its residents the unique gift of “serenity and tranquillity” in the chaotic city life. The coveted 7-star rating from CRISIL Real Estate accentuates the project's design innovation, financial stability, construction excellence, and developer/promoter track record,” says Rajeev Piramal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Peninsula Land Limited.

The project is managed and marketed by Peninsula Land Limited which is a part of Ashok Piramal Group and is committed to creating international landmarks. It has developed many landmark projects in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and a portfolio of second home projects in Lonavala, Nashik and Goa. PLL is amongst the first real estate companies to get listed on the stock exchange. This fact alone is a strong indicator of its commitment to strong corporate governance in a sector where this factor is considered a rarity. Peninsula Land ltd has built a legacy of landmark projects like Ashok Towers, Ashok Gardens, Peninsula Business park, Peninsula corporate park, Peninsula Techno park etc. thereby transforming locations by uplifting the real estate value of the entire location through its projects.The company has delivered more than 10.6 million sq. ft. of real estate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Nashik and Lonavala.

