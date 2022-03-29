CRN® honors Automation Anywhere with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced it has again received the prestigious 5-Star rating by ®, a brand of for its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the breed, going above and beyond in their partner programs to push growth and positive change.

Automation Anywhere places its at the forefront of innovation. The pandemic has resulted in a high-velocity demand for digital transformation. As a result, Automation Anywhere has bolstered its efforts around working with its diverse partner ecosystem to expedite technology, business, and educational initiatives, which include:

Business partners who provide consulting and professional services skills to ensure top of the line intelligent automation implementations.

Training partners, via , offering hands-on automation training from a global network of RPA experts; and

Technology partners who enable accelerated growth in business endeavors around core and emerging technologies, both in the cloud and on-premises, while working with Automation Anywhere's digital workforce platform.

"On the heels of the pandemic, our partners have become an essential and valued component of our business," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "Automation Anywhere innovates to provide the world's No. 1 cloud-native, AI-powered platform enabling partners to drive innovation, automation, and digital transformation with their customers to deliver superior levels of customer success."

The annual Partner Program Guide comprises industry-leading technology vendors providing flexible services and innovative products through the IT channel. It provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating is designed to help narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at .

To learn more about Automation Anywhere's Partner Network, please visit .

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation.

The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other product names are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

