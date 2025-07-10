Crompton Introduces Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender, Reinforcing Its Promise of 'Healthy Choices Made Easy'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: In today's fast-paced world, maintaining healthy eating habits can be a challenge. To address this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a trusted name in the Indian consumer durables market, has launched the Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender a next-generation, compact appliance designed for busy, health-conscious individuals. Emphasizing the slogan 'Healthy Choices Made Easy', the Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender is thoughtfully engineered to enhance daily nutrition, seamlessly fitting into modern kitchens. As a trusted brand with a wide consumer base in the Indian market, Crompton is committed to meaningful innovation that aligns with the growing focus on healthy living.

In a world where mornings are rushed and nutrition often takes a backseat, preparing fresh, wholesome meals can feel like a challenge. Working professionals and young families are steadily moving away from packaged foods, gravitating instead towards solutions that enable quick, hygienic, and reliable food preparation. The Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender is a testament to Crompton's commitment to empowering consumers with tools that facilitate healthier living in an increasingly busy world. With a powerful 400 watts of blending performance, this sleek blender effortlessly combines convenience and efficiency, making it an essential tool for quick and nutritious meal preparation. By simplifying the preparation of healthy meals, Crompton not only supports individual health and wellness goals, but also encourages a broader lifestyle change toward nutrition and wellness.

The product boasts a range of user-centric features designed for practical, everyday benefits:

- Lump-free quick blends with Maxi blend technology: Specially crafted stainless-steel blades and jar design to create a vortex motion ideal for creamy smoothies, shakes, dips, baby food, and more

- Safety and Convenience: With a Power Button and unique Intelligent Locking Mechanism, ensuring safe and hassle-free use

- Hygienic food preparation: All jars are made from BPA-free and SS 304 stainless blades, to create delicious and healthy recipes without any concerns

- Leakage-Free Operation: The leak-proof base offers a clean, spill-free blending experience

- Easy to use and carry: Add-on sipper cap and storage lids allow users to blend and carry drinks in the same jar, ideal for busy mornings or on-the-go refreshment

- Next gen Compact Design: Space- saving compact design for compact kitchens without compromising on performance

Speaking about the new launch, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head - Small Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "Today's consumer isn't just looking for appliances they're looking for enablers of better living. With the Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender, our goal was to create something that fits seamlessly into the everyday not just in function, but in design and aesthetics. Whether it's the early rush before work or trying to make healthier choices for your family, this product is designed to support real-life routines. It's another step in our journey to make Crompton synonymous with smart, healthy living for Indian homes."

The Crompton Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender is now available on e-commerce platforms in India at an MRP of INR 5,299/-.

With this launch, Crompton further strengthens its presence in the food preparation category, offering a compact yet powerful solution for consumers looking to adopt healthier habits one blend at a time.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

