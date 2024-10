Crompton Launches the Nigella Pro Mixer Grinder to Revolutionize Kitchen Convenience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its long-standing commitment to technological advancement and consumer satisfaction, unveils its newest addition to its kitchen appliance portfolio - the Nigella Pro 500W Mixer Grinder. Crafted to enhance the cooking experience by seamlessly blending functionality with modern aesthetics, the Crompton Nigella Pro is an essential addition to any home. Designed for efficiency and convenience, it meets all your culinary needs. With its powerful 500W Powertron Motor, it delivers quick grinding and blending, helping you save valuable time in your daily cooking routine.

With its powerful cooking capacity, the Crompton Nigella Pro mixer grinder is made to simplify your cooking tasks. This multipurpose grinder provides efficiency and convenience with its many jars for blending, grinding, storing, and carrying ingredients, thereby, effortlessly saving valuable time. The Nigella Pro is a dependable partner for your cooking projects because of its continuous 30-minute grinding capability, which guarantees smooth functioning for even the most demanding recipes. Whether you're blending a quick morning smoothie, preparing baby food, or crafting flavorful chutneys, the Nigella Pro Mixer Grinder is not just another kitchen applianceit's a lifestyle enhancer. Designed for maximum efficiency and convenience, it boasts unique Grind, Blend, Store, and Carry jars that meet all your culinary needs. Moreover, with its powerful 500W Powertron Motor, this mixer grinder ensures swift grinding and blending, helping you save precious time while effortlessly grinding the hardest ingredients.

The Nigella Pro mixer grinder is designed to elevate your culinary experience which handles the toughest tasks, from blending ice to providing the best grinding of the delicate ingredients.

- Grind, Blend, Store & Carry Jars: The Nigella Pro includes specially designed inverted PC jars with cover lids and sipper caps, allowing you to seamlessly transition from grinding to storage and even on-the-go.

- Uninterrupted Grinding: Experience 30 minutes of continuous grinding, perfect for those larger batches without the hassle of frequent interruptions.

- Ergonomically Designed: The large knob is easy to operate, ensuring a user-friendly experience for everyone in the household.

- Enhanced Airflow and Aesthetics: The innovative honeycomb vents not only improve airflow for efficient operation but also add a modern touch to your kitchen decor.

- Ease of Cleaning and Usage: The transparent PC jars allow you to monitor your blending consistency, making it easier than ever to achieve your desired texture.

With the Nigella Pro Mixer Grinder, Crompton is committed to enhancing everyday cooking experiences, providing the perfect balance of power, convenience, and style.

Speaking about the company's newly launched product, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "With the launch of the Nigella Pro Mixer Grinder, we are excited to redefine convenience in the kitchen for our customers. This innovative product enhances the cooking experience, allowing users to effortlessly prepare a variety of dishes, from nutritious smoothies to flavorful chutneys. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's busy lifestyles, the Nigella Pro empowers our customers to lead healthier lives with ease. Its unique features, including Grind, Blend, Store, and Carry jars, make meal preparation efficient and enjoyable. Equipped with a powerful 500W Powertron Motor and advanced Motor Vent-X technology, the Nigella Pro ensures optimal performance and longevity. Whether you're a busy professional or a culinary enthusiast, this mixer grinder is an indispensable tool that caters to all cooking needs, reflecting our commitment to providing quality appliances that simplify life."

The Nigella Pro, with corrosion & leakage-free stainless steel jars are set to transform the blending experience in household across India. The price of the product is INR 3500 and is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading ecommerce platforms. This innovative product is poised to make morning's easier, meals healthier, and lives simpler.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent focus and drive has helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and been listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in "Brand Top 75" most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

