Crompton Takes a Step Towards Gender Equality by Launching its All-women Electrician Training Program in Maharashtra

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of its second batch of the Saksham program, a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering women in the electrical industry. In collaboration with Tata Strive, this unique program empowers young women from underserved communities by training them in non-traditional STEM roles, paving the way for a more inclusive future where women can excel.

Building upon the success of the first batch, Crompton's Saksham program continues to address the gender gap in the electrical industry by providing women with the necessary skills and certifications to excel in technical roles. The program's comprehensive curriculum combines classroom learning with hands-on training, equipping participants with the practical knowledge and confidence to pursue successful careers.

The Indian electrical industry has historically faced a significant gender disparity, with women underrepresented in technical roles. This disparity can be attributed to various factors, including societal stereotypes, limited access to relevant training opportunities, and a lack of awareness about career options in the sector. Moreover, in rural areas, cultural norms and parental concerns often hinder girls' participation in technical education and training programs.

To address these challenges, Crompton has partnered with Tata Strive to launch the Saksham program, a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering young women in Maharashtra to pursue careers in the electrical industry. Through this program, Crompton has successfully trained over women from villages across Ahmednagar and Nashik, equipping them with the necessary skills and certifications to become skilled assistant electricians.

The Saksham program does more than just provide technical training-it is designed to:

* Empower women: Equip women with the confidence and skills to pursue non-traditional careers, providing local youth with livelihood opportunities and fostering economic independence.

* Break down barriers: By offering training and placement opportunities, the program actively challenges societal norms and paves the way for greater inclusivity in the workforce.

* Create role models: Graduates, many of whom are first-generation learners, serve as role models for future generations, inspiring other women to follow in their footsteps.

Talking about the company's initiative, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "At Crompton, we believe that having a diverse workforce is not just the right thing to do, it's essential for our continued success. That's why we're excited about the Saksham program. This program goes beyond just training. We're opening doors for these young women to enter a field that has traditionally been off-limits, inspiring a new generation of women to pursue careers in the electrical sector. We're confident that these graduates will not only have successful careers as electricians, but they will also serve as role models for others."

He further added, "We believe that initiatives like Saksham are not just good for business, but they're also essential for creating a more equitable and inclusive society. We're committed to playing our part in making a difference, and we're excited to see the positive impact that the Saksham program will have on the lives of the participants and the electrical industry as a whole."

The 3-month residential program certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Tata Strive began in January 2024 and combined classroom learning with practical on-the-job training, ensuring participants were equipped with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen field. Moreover, Tata Strive, Crompton's partner in this initiative, is also committed to ensuring a placement rate of 70% for the graduating trainees. Additionally, nearby industries have also expressed interest in providing job opportunities to these highly skilled women.

Through a strategic partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), Crompton ensures that placements are sustainable and that participants receive continued guidance and evaluations throughout their first year in the workforce.

Leveraging its expertise in the electrical domain, Crompton is therefore committed to providing these women with world-class training, preparing them for successful careers.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air friers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor