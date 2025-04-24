Crossword Book-A-Thon: India's Grandest Summer Book Fair Debuts in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: This summer, gear up for a literary extravaganza as Crossword Bookstores presents Book-A-ThonIndia's grandest summer book fair, launching in Mumbai at the brand-new Sky City Mall, Borivali. From April 25 to May 6, 2025, book lovers of all ages can immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration of stories, creativity, and community.

Spanning a massive 15,000 sq. ft., Book-A-Thon is set to be a reader's paradise, featuring over 1 lakh books across genres and unmissable discounts of up to 70%. With thoughtfully curated zones and an exciting line-up of interactive experiences, the fair is designed to captivate seasoned readers and curious explorers alike.

What to Expect at Book-A-Thon:

- Massive Discounts: Enjoy up to 70% off on a wide range of booksfrom bestsellers and timeless classics to hidden gems and rare collector's editions.

- Meet the Authors: Engage with celebrated and emerging literary voices such as Ashok Rajagopalan, Divyansh Mundra, Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, Anand Neelakantan, Harinder S. Sikka, Sunil Gujar, and B.S Nagesh through exclusive sessions, discussions, and book signings.

- Curated Zones: Explore dedicated sections for children, young adults, and genre-based browsing, making it easy to discover your next great read.

- Interactive Activities: Join open mics, storytelling sessions, cosplay parades, zine-making workshops, and art & craft cornersperfect for families and creative minds.

Speaking on the vision behind Book-A-Thon, Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores, shared, "Book-A-Thon is more than just a book fair; it's a celebration of the written word, a space where imaginations run wild, and communities come together. We wanted to create a larger-than-life experience for readers, writers, families, and dreamers, one where books are not just bought, but discovered, cherished, and shared. Starting in Mumbai, our aim is to take Book-A-Thon to cities across India and reignite the joy of reading everywhere we go."

Whether you're building your personal library, seeking inspiration, or just spending a fun day out, Crossword Book-A-Thon promises an unforgettable summer experience.

EventDetails:

Sky City Mall, Borivali (E), Mumbai

April 25 - May 6, 2025

Come for the books, stay for the experience.

Don't miss India's most exciting literary celebrationonly at the Crossword Book-A-Thon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor