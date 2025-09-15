CS Academy Bridges Aspiration and Imagination with University Fair and Literary Fest

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15: At CS Academy, learning is brought to life through experiences that spark imagination and prepare students for the future. Earlier this month, the school hosted two landmark events that reflected its vision of holistic education. The ISP Future Pathways Festival 2025 was held at the Kovaipudur campus on September 3, while the Literary Fest followed at the Trichy Road campus on September 4. One event opened doors to global higher education, while the other immersed students in the joy of language and creativity. Together, they created a seamless journey from aspiration to imagination.

The Future Pathways Festival welcomed more than 110 international universities with representation from prestigious universities such as UCLA, Imperial College London, Bocconi University, and The University of Sydney. Students had the rare chance to meet the admissions representatives face-to-fae. They explored academic programmes, learned about scholarships, and gained insights into career pathways. Breakout sessions highlighted global trends and specialised fields of study. One-to-one conversations offered clarity and confidence as students prepared to chart their next steps. The event was more than just a fair; it was a bridge between school and the world, giving learners the tools and exposure needed to pursue their goals with purpose. Speaking about the impact of the festival, Ms. Vinitha V, Career Counselor at CS Academy, shared, "We see the Future Pathways Festival as an opportunity for our students to meet university representatives, engage in meaningful conversations, ask questions, and explore their options from the comfort of their own campus. Each year, our students leave with greater awareness of their choices and a clearer understanding of admission requirements, which has strengthened our application outcomes. Just as importantly, the festival gives them the confidence to interact with new people and begin building their own networks which is always my favorite part of the fair."

A day later, the spotlight shifted to imagination as the Trichy Road campus came alive with the Literary Fest, celebrated as a special "No Book Day". Children set aside routine lessons and immersed themselves in creativity and collaboration. They designed colourful book covers, took part in expressive read-alouds, and joined a vibrant character parade. The much-loved Spell Quest was the highlight, with students racing through rounds on idioms, dictionary hunts, and root words that tested their quick thinking and teamwork. Teachers described the event as heartwarming, noting how children displayed creativity, storytelling, and confidence that went beyond the classroom. One teacher reflected, "Every child became an author, an actor, or a wordsmith, proving that literature lives within us all. It's a powerful reminder that literature is not just studied, it is lived and celebrated."

Together, the two events underscored CS Academy's holistic approach. The Future Pathways Festival exposed older students to global opportunities, while the Literary Fest inspired younger learners to explore imagination and communication. Both shared a common goal: preparing students for life.

As a senior academic leader noted, "By nurturing imagination in our younger students and opening pathways to international universities for older learners, we are preparing them for a future without boundaries."

To know more about CS Academy Coimbatore, visit csacademy.in/coimbatore.

