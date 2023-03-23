CSK onboards MS Dhoni-backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace as partner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 : Indian drone startup Garuda Aerospace has announced it has partnered with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the drone company.

As part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, what according to it marked the first-ever drone partnership for a team.

Garuda Aerospace is a DGCA-approved drone startup that manufactures and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology.

The startup recently raised USD 22 million, which is the largest ever 'Series A' fund raise in the drone sector.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. As a long-time fan of Chennai Super Kings, it is a dream come true for us to partner with the team we love the most," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

"This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two orgzations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colours are blue, we will bleed yellow this season."

The upcoming IPL season is set to be an exciting one with Chennai Super Kings and Garuda Aerospace teaming up to bring the best of cricket and technology to fans across the world.

"We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings," said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings.

