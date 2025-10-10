CTOtalk Annual Summit 2025 Returns on October 25, Bringing Together India's Top Technology Leaders

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10: CTOtalk, India's premier knowledge-sharing platform for technology leaders, is set to host its flagship Annual Summit on October 25, 2025. The event will bring together over 1000 visionary CTOs, engineering leaders, and innovators from some of the world's most admired companies to discuss emerging technology trends, leadership insights, and the future of enterprise technology.

This year's summit will feature thought-provoking sessions from industry leaders including:

- Gaurav Satija, Sr. Director of Engineering, Adobe

- Prajaktdeshpande, Head of Engineering, Atlassian

- Natraj Choudhury, CTO, Lenskart

- Sreedhar Gade, VP of Engineering, Freshworks

- Srihari Kalgi, Engineering Leader, Amazon

- Sudheer Bandaru, CTO, Hivel.ai

The CTOtalk Annual Summit has established itself as the definitive forum where technology decision-makers share real-world experiences on scaling organizations, managing tech talent, and navigating the rapidly changing digital landscape.

"In an age where AI is reshaping every aspect of business, technology leaders aren't just enablers anymore. They are visionaries shaping what comes next. CTOtalk is our way of bringing these brilliant minds together to share ideas, challenge norms, and co-create the future of innovation," Suresh Sambandam, Founder and CEO, Kissflow.

Sponsors Powering Innovation

The summit is made possible with the support of leading technology companies, including AWS, Zoho ManageEngine, Kissflow, Yugabyte DB, Hivel. The event will be held in Chennai and is expected to draw hundreds of CTOs, engineering leaders, and senior technology professionals from across India. You can register here for your passes: https://shorturl.at/c4aNW.

