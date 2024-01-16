CUET 2024 Decoded: Exam Pattern, Date & Must-Have Resources

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 16: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions is no longer a future prospect, it's the present reality for aspiring students in India. Cracking this national-level exam unlocks doors to prestigious universities across the country, and with CUET 2024 approaching, it's time to gear up! This blog provides a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about CUET 2024, from crucial dates to exam patterns and preparation tips.

CUET 2024 Exam Key Dates:

* CUET Registration Start: In February 2024 (Keep an eye on the NTA website for official confirmation)

* CUET Registration End: In March 2024 (Don't miss the deadline!)

* CUET Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31, 2024

* CUET Result Declaration: In July 2024 (Mark your calendar!)

CUET 2024 Registration Process:

The online registration process is expected to commence on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Remember to have scanned copies of required documents like educational certificates, photographs, and signatures readily available.

CUET 2024 Exam Pattern:

CUET 2024 assesses your skills in 13 Languages, 27 Domain-Specific Subjects, and the General Test. Each section holds varying weightage, demanding strategic preparation. The Language Test evaluates reading comprehension, writing, and speaking abilities. The Domain-Specific Subjects cover diverse fields like Physics, History, Economics, and more. Finally, the General Test assesses your Quantitative Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Skills, and General Awareness.

* Section 1: Language Test (LT) - Compulsory for all candidates, testing English proficiency. (50 questions, 40 to be attempted, 5 marks each, -1 mark for negative marking)

* Section 2: Domain-Specific Test (DST) - Choose one domain test relevant to your desired program (e.g., Physics, History, Economics). (50 questions, 40 to be attempted, 5 marks each, -1 mark for negative marking)

* Section 3: General Test (GT) - Optional for all candidates, covering General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. (75 questions, 60 to be attempted, 5 marks each, -1 mark for negative marking)

CUET 2024 Exam Syllabus:

The detailed syllabus for each section is available on the NTA website. For the Language Test, focus on Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, and Writing Skills. Domain-Specific Tests will differ based on your chosen subject, while the General Test covers a broad range of topics.

CUET 2024 Exam Admit Card:

Download your admit card from the NTA website a few days before the exam. It will contain important information like exam venue, timing, and roll number.

Preparation Tips:

* Thorough understanding of the syllabus: Familiarize yourself with the specific topics covered in each section.

* Regular practice with mock tests and sample papers: This helps you gauge your strengths and weaknesses, improve time management, and get acquainted with the exam format.

* Focus on building vocabulary and comprehension skills: Strong English language skills are crucial for both Language and General Tests.

* Time management is key: Practice answering questions within the set time limit to avoid last-minute pressure.

* Stay updated with official announcements: Regularly check the NTA website for any updates or changes in the exam pattern or schedule.

