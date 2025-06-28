Culinary Expedition: Chef Nazrul Molla Journeys to India for Charcoal Bangkok Menu Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: Acclaimed global chef Nazrul Molla, known for redefining Indian cuisine at Charcoal Bangkok, is set to embark on a culinary research tour across India. This initiative is aimed at refreshing the restaurant's seasonal menu by infusing authentic regional flavours from Bengal, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

The journey will focus on reviving traditional Indian recipes, exploring native ingredients, and incorporating age-old cooking techniques. "This trip is about going back to the roots," said Chef Nazrul. "I want to rediscover long-forgotten dishes and bring their stories to life through a modern dining experience at Charcoal."

During his visit, Chef Nazrul will engage with local chefs and home cooks across Kolkata and Jaipur, gaining insights into regional specialties. Key dishes he is keen to explore include Kosha Mangsho, a rich Bengali style slow-cooked mutton curry, and smoked jackfruit curry, a rustic delicacy with immense creative potential.

As part of his research, the chef also plans to bring back distinctive ingredients such as Gondhoraj lemon and mustard oil, which he believes are underrepresented in global cuisine. In addition to flavour, presentation will play a critical role. Chef Nazrul is looking to incorporate traditional Indian plating styles, such as banana leaves and terracotta serve ware, into Charcoal's visual storytelling.

The refreshed menu, expected to launch by the end of the current season, will combine authenticity with innovation, offering diners a thoughtfully curated culinary experience.

Chef Nazrul brings over two decades of global culinary experience. He has worked with award-winning restaurants including Indego at Grosvenor House, Dubai, where he was part of a team that earned accolades from BBC Global, Time Out Dubai, and What's On Magazine. He was also honoured with a Bronze Medal at the Emirates Culinary Guild Competition, among other industry recognitions.

His India visit marks a significant chapter in his culinary journey, blending heritage, technique, and creativity to reshape modern Indian dining in Southeast Asia.

