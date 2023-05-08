CultureX – to disrupt Gujarat’s influencer Economy via exclusive licensing of its Influencer Marketplace Software to a leading state partner

New Delhi (India), May 8: CultureX.ai is one of the largest technology ecosystems in the creator economy, backed by IIM-Ahmedabad’s CIIE, AppyHigh technology, Founders of Juspay, Creators like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Appurv Gupta, and other marquee angels.

The company’s focus on cutting-edge technology has led to the development of its Whitelabelled Influencer operating system, which offers unparalleled efficiency to its elite Agency partners. The company’s advanced technology has already facilitated over 10,000 creator transactions and is used by more than 50 of the strongest marketing agencies across India.

Now, CultureX.ai is looking to license its deep tech Influencer Operating System to a credible and visionary partner to penetrate deep into the state of Gujarat. The goal is to help streamline and accelerate the state’s unorganized influencer marketing operations, penetrate all key cities, and reach influencers creating content in diverse sub-languages like Kutchi, Kathiyawadi, Mehsanvi, Surati, and more.

With the growing influence of digital marketing in Gujarat, the state’s influencer marketing industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Recent reports estimate that Gujarat’s digital marketing industry is expected to reach INR 27,000 crore by 2023. In such a scenario, CultureX’s ever-upgrading deep tech platform can help unlock the potential of the state’s influencer marketing industry.

According to Vinay Mehta, CEO of CultureX, “We are excited to finally bring our technology to Gujarat’s influencer market. We are seeking a visionary agency partner who shares our vision of streamlining and accelerating creator campaigns in the state. This association has to be historic and is beyond just licensing our technology. Rather, we’d love to act as a Virtual CTO to the selected agency partner and help them become a full-fledged MarTech platform in the forthcoming times.” The CEO added, “The selected partner will host its own robust influencer marketplace, using CultureX’s operating system, and we really believe that together, we can make a real impact in the state’s influencer marketing industry.”

Credit for the success of CultureX’s technology goes to its tech leads, Shubham Jain (Ex-GoG), Asish Das (ExUber, ExZoomCar), together with the entire development team that includes Dipesh J, Ashish P, and more, who have worked day and night to develop a disruptive operating system. The company’s business team has also played a crucial role in this success, led by its CBO, Amol Gupta (ExAccenture, ExKommune).

Shubham Jain, VP Product @Culturex, says, “Our deep tech platform is designed to help the selected partner manage their relationships incredibly well with creators and brands. The tech streamlines almost everything in Influencer marketing, from AI Driven Proposals to Creator Analysis to ROI Tracking to Live Campaign to Smart Execution to Reporting, and much more. We’re sure the selected partner who licenses the tech can dominate the Influencer Market in the state and attract reputed brands from PAN-India who want to penetrate Gujarat.”

As a homegrown company, CultureX started in Gujarat itself and has grown to become a key player in the creator economy today, with over 100,000 influencers across 17+ states in India. Till now, the Agency Partners have already used CultureX’s Tech – to serve brands like Dubai Tourism, Swiggy, Boult Audio, Lenskart, Mamaearth, Upgrad, IIT Roorkee, Adani Enterprises Limited, Unacademy, CoinDcx, KiaMotars and many more.

Gujarat’s Influencer Market is surely going to see some strong disruption in the forthcoming times, with such innovative technology initiatives.

