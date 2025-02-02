Customs duties rationalised in Budget to strengthen India’s economy: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Centre has introduced customs duty rationalisation to ensure that the Indian economy becomes aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post-budget interview with NDTV.

Sitharaman was responding to NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia’s question on whether the budgetary announcement of reducing customs duty on many automobiles, which will benefit companies like Tesla and Harley Davidson, is a signal amid US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

"We are looking at our own economy. We are looking to strengthen the foundation of the Indian economy, to make it a manufacturing hub," she said.

The Finance Minister added that the announcement in the Union Budget of reducing customs duties aims at making cheap raw materials available for MSMEs, getting critical minerals and allowing Indian companies to import materials and export a finished product of high value.

Tariffs on Harley Davidson bikes were reduced further ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the US. For motorcycles with an engine capacity not exceeding 1600 cc, the duty on CBUs (completely built units) has been slashed from 50 per cent to 40 per cent. For larger motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 1600 cc, the reductions are higher.

Though basic customs duty on the import of cars and other motor vehicles has also been reduced, it is not clear whether their effective duty rates will change.

The Finance Minister said the government has created a balance between strengthening the foundation of a 'Viksit Bharat' and equally focusing on key sectors like health, nutrition and education through welfare schemes.

She also rejected criticism by the Opposition that the BJP-led Centre was only trying to woo voters in Bihar and Delhi through the announcements in the Union Budget.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, which was her eighth consecutive presentation, on Saturday.

