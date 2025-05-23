Cybage Foundation Brings Relief and Respect to Families Visiting Yerwada Central Jail

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Cybage Foundation, the CSR arm of Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., today inaugurated a newly constructed, fully equipped waiting area for families visiting inmates at the historic Yerwada Central Jail in Pune. This visitor welfare initiative is rooted in Cybage's belief that every human deserves dignity, especially those quietly enduring emotional hardship on the sidelines of imprisonment.

* The facility includes seating for over 1,000 people, clean sanitation units, drinking water stations, a snack kiosk, a feeding room for mothers, and a covered walkway to meeting rooms

This visitor facility marks a quiet yet powerful transformation in how society can treat the invisible, those who endure without voice or recognition. From mothers carrying toddlers to elderly parents making long journeys, these families now have access to safe, clean, and dignified infrastructure that respects their emotional and physical struggles.

"This is not just a structure of brick and mortar; it is a space built with empathy and a deep understanding of silent suffering. Every day, families, many from remote villages, make long, emotionally draining journeys to visit their loved ones behind bars. For years, they have waited in the open, exposed to the sun, rain, and judgment. With this initiative, we wanted to say: 'You are seen, you are valued, and you deserve dignity.' At Cybage Foundation, our focus has always been to channel our CSR efforts toward real, measurable, and humane impact. This project reflects that belief, to fill the silent gaps that most do not think to address," said Ritu Nathani, Head of Cybage Foundation and Board Director, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

The facility includes seating for over 1,000 people, clean sanitation units, drinking water stations, a snack kiosk, a feeding room for mothers, and a covered walkway to meeting rooms. The new space also includes a legal consultation room and organized registration counters to streamline visitor movement. Cybage Foundation led the end-to-end development of the project under its CSR program, working closely with jail authorities and local government departments.

Mr. Sunil Dhamal, Superintendent of Prison, Yerwada Central Prison, Pune, welcoming the effort as a landmark collaboration, said, "Families who come here often carry emotional pain that no one sees. This facility, though modest in structure, will go a long way in easing their experience. We thank Cybage Foundation for this act of meaningful compassion."

Yerwada Central Jail, steeped in history and legacy, now becomes home to a project that represents the future of humane infrastructure. With over 3.5 lakh annual visitors expected to benefit, this waiting area is a testimony to what happens when compassion meets action.

About Cybage Foundation:

Cybage Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cybage, is driven by a deep commitment to giving back to society. Through its trusts, CybageAsha and CybageKhushboo, the Foundation is dedicated to creating a positive impact through various grassroots initiatives. Their focus extends beyond corporate boundaries, championing causes that uplift lives and ensure sustainable development.

About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Cybage is an industry leader in the Digital Product Engineering Services space with a strong track record of three decades, offering the most comprehensive and prudent services to technology-led businesses globally. Their award-winning services cover an entire spectrum of a software or technology product life cycle (PLC) and the product revamp.

One of the key facets of Cybage's service offerings is that they deliver these services under the aegis of their proprietary ExcelShore® platform. ExcelShore® empowers its entire delivery ecosystem, practices a data-driven approach to drive the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and ensures a tangible ROI.

