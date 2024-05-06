CyberProof Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

PRNewswire

Aliso Viejo (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: CyberProof, a UST company, has announced an extended partnership with Google Cloud focused on leveraging Google Chronicle Security Operations and other Google Cloud Security solutions to extend the capabilities of CyberProof's managed XDR services. With this partnership, CyberProof has expanded its security service offerings to help clients work across organizational and functional silos, delivering an end-to-end service experience.

CyberProof's integrated security platform visualizes and mitigates cyber risk across an entire enterprise. As more enterprises move assets to the cloud, CyberProof optimizes security posture and incident monitoring to minimize overall cyber risk while also reducing cost. Google Chronicle Security Operations is part of Google Cloud Security's comprehensive security portfolio. It combines the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud with deep threat intelligence, enabling intel-driven security operations supercharged by GenAI. CyberProof's team offers an end-to-end solution incorporating Google Chronicle Security Operations into its Security Operations Center (SOC) services and other offerings.

The CyberProof Defense Center (CDC), together with Google Chronicle Security Operations' Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities, help extend CyberProof's ability to bring clients the value and experience they expect from an AI-powered and adaptive Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service.

"It is especially important that security service providers offer deep engineering capabilities to help clients implement future-ready security architectures. There are endless opportunities to reduce cyber risk and cost but there are many unknowns, and mistakes are costly. Our strategic relationship with Google Cloud helps us better serve our clients' needs and move innovation forward rapidly," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof.

"CyberProof and Google Cloud are partnering to bring enterprises intel-led cybersecurity solutions built for speed and efficacy at cloud scale. CyberProof's expertise in handling large and complex ecosystems and its in-depth knowledge of responding to threats are key to helping our customers manage security for their enterprises," said Magali Bohn, Vice President of Partners, Google Cloud.

CyberProof's expertise in helping large, multinational organizations transition to the cloud is aligned with Google Cloud's vision for the future of security. Security architectures that are future-ready, supporting emerging capabilities such as GenAI, are critical in augmenting cybersecurity services. CyberProof uses a co-managed security operations service model while integrating Google's Chronicle SOAR for service delivery. This service model enables digital transformation focused on security outcomes.

More information about CyberProof's Managed XDR for Google is available on the CyberProof website here: https://www.cyberproof.com/security-services/managed-xdr-for-google/

About CyberProof

Fortify your enterprise with cloud security transformation. CyberProof, a UST company, helps enterprises migrate to cloud-native security operations with advanced Managed Detection and Response services that allow you to protect against, detect, and respond to new and existing cyber threats faster and more effectively. Our team of nation-state-trained experts together with our AI virtual assistant SeeMo challenge the status quo in the cybersecurity industry with a risk-based approach that helps mitigate the potential threat to your business. Our mission is to empower your organization to anticipate, adapt, and swiftly counter cyber threats - with our global security operations centers, in-depth expertise, and a portfolio of services including Tailored Threat Intelligence, Advanced Threat Hunting, Use Case Management, and more. See: www.cyberproof.com

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

