CYFIRMA Transforms Global Brand Protection with Advanced Cyber and Digital Risk Intelligence through New Partnership with Meltwater

Singapore, July 25: CYFIRMA, a pioneer in AI-driven threat intelligence and digital risk protection, today announces an innovative partnership with Meltwater, a leading global provider of media, social, and consumer intelligence. Together, they empower customers to elevate their brand resilience and digital security, setting a new standard in brand protection across the globe.

Their shared solution integrates Meltwater's comprehensive social analytics and management solutions with CYFIRMA's cutting-edge DeCYFIR platform. DeCYFIR, renowned as the industry's foremost external threat landscape management tool, empowers organizations to continuously monitor threats across social media, deep and dark webs, and third-party supply chains. This collaboration equips brands in sectors spanning finance, healthcare, retail, and government with unparalleled insights to proactively mitigate risks and safeguard their digital presence.

In today's hyper digital environment, this partnership represents a pivotal advancement in proactive brand resilience and security. By harnessing CYFIRMA's AI-powered threat intelligence alongside Meltwater's real-time monitoring capabilities, organizations can fortify their defenses against cyber threats and maintain customer trust and loyalty.

With the combined capabilities of Meltware and CYFIRMA, organizations can protect their brand, make informed decisions that are in line with market dynamics and stakeholder sentiments, manage risk, comply with regulatory requirements, and build trust and customer loyalty.

At its core, the combined solution merges CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR, the industry's first external threat landscape management platform, with Meltwater's AI-powered media and social intelligence suite to give a complete visibility on threats targeting enterprises that could cause reputational, financial and operational damage. Leveraging DeCYFIR's seven threat pillars which encompass attack surface intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, brand intelligence, digital risk discovery, situational awareness, third-party risk and cyber-intelligence, the insights will guide businesses with strategic decision-making that is both agile and responsive to emerging threats in real-time.

"As we navigate the highly dynamic global landscape fraught with escalating geopolitical uncertainties, trade war and rapid evolution of AI and emerging technologies, the challenges faced by organizations have never been more pronounced. Misinformation, disinformation and deepfake technology have weaponized brands, demanding a proactive approach to digital risk management. By harnessing our external threat intelligence and advanced brand analytics from Meltwater, organizations transform their cyber and risk management approach from reactive to predictive, and this equips them with actionable advanced intelligence to help them mitigate digital and brand risk in an era where strategic foresight and rapid response are imperative," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA.

"We're thrilled to be working with CYFIRMA to empower customers with an integrated brand management and digital security offering. Today, online narratives and potential threats move more quickly than ever, and it's critical that businesses have the tools they need to surface threats in real time and take swift action to combat them. Our shared offering leverages the best of Meltwater and CYFIRMA's industry-leading technologies to enable brands to protect brand reputation, and in turn customer trust and loyalty," said Doug Balut, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater.

With this new partnership, CYFIRMA joins the Meltwater Partner Program, a fast-growing ecosystem of the top technology and services providers working together to enable organizations to be insight-driven.

About CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA combines cyber-intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver early warning, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We have built the next generation of AI-powered threat intelligence platform called External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM) to provide cyber defenders with the hacker's view to help clients prepare for impending attacks. CYFIRMA is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the US, and the EU. Customers include both government as well as Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, industrial products, natural resources and pharmaceutical industries. Learn more at cyfirma.com.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

