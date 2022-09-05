Cyrus Mistry's funeral to be held on Tuesday morning in Mumbai at 11 am

The funeral of Cyrus P. Mistry, scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Chairman of Tata Group, shall be held tomorrow morning at 11am, at the Worli Crematorium the family said. A brief announcement said: "Beloved husband of Rohiqa, father of Firoz and Zahan, son of the late Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and Patsy Mistry, son-in-law of Iqbal and Roshan Chagla, brother of Laila Rustom Jehangir, Aloo Noel Tata and Shapoor Mistry.""A friend to many, loved by all. A life well lived," the family added, requesting, "No condolence visits please."

Cyrus Mistry, the Indian scion of one of the country's most prominent empires, died in a road accident on a highway near Mumbai on Sunday. Mistry, 54, was one of two people who died when the car they were traveling in hit a barrier between two lanes, according to Shrikant Shinde, a Maharashtra police official.Mistry is best known as the former chairman of Tata Sons, the massive Indian conglomerate that the Taj hotels.The Irish-Indian businessman made headlines in 2011 when he was announced as Tata's chosen successor, and became the first person not directly related to the Tata family to head the company bearing their name.Mistry's family was a major stakeholder in the Mumbai-based conglomerate, which runs top-tier companies across several sectors.In 2016, Mistry was replaced in a sudden corporate shakeup that led former Chairman Ratan Tata to come out of retirement to lead the firm on a temporary basis. Mistry ouster created a bitter public feud between the former chairman and the group's board.