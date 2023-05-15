New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/SRV): D.R. Surgicare, a leading manufacturer of surgical instruments and equipment, has been honored with the most prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2023 as the "Most Trusted Surgical Instrument & Equipment Manufacturer in Maharashtra" for its brand "Vogel". The award was presented to Dilip Rathod, Founder & Director of D.R. Surgicare, by the evergreen Bollywood personality, Madhuri Dixit Nene at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

D. R. Surgicare is a leading manufacturer and supplier of surgical instruments, equipment, and accessories in Maharashtra. With a focus on quality and innovation, Vogel is the most preferred brand among surgeons, earning recognition and respect for his contributions to the healthcare industry. The company's engineers and technicians work closely with healthcare providers to understand their needs and requirements and carry forward the development accordingly. Dilip Rathod, the driving force behind D.R. Surgicare's success, expressed his gratitude for the award and said, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition as the Most trusted surgical instrument and equipment manufacturer in Maharashtra. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to provide the best quality products and services to our clients."

The company believes that customer satisfaction is the key to its success and has invested heavily in customer support and after-sales services. The company also offers a comprehensive warranty to ensure that its customers get the best possible value for their investment. D.R. Surgicare has been at the forefront of the surgical instruments and equipment manufacturing industry for over a long period of time. The company has a strong presence in Maharashtra and caters to the needs of leading hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions across the country.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023, organized by Brand Empower Private Limited, is a premier event that recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions made by businesses and individuals in various sectors across India. The veteran entrepreneur behind this amazing thought process is Rahul Ranjan Singh, the CEO of Brand Empower. Singh retains massive popularity as he has incredible years of experience in transforming various small businesses into leading brands. Despite this, the purpose of Brand Empower is to provide unmatched opportunities so that people across the nation can discuss their ideas and strategies to aspire young startup companies and entrepreneurs.

Moreover, Rahul Ranjan Singh articulated that, "One should believe in his work and its business values and that no one is born with professional and business skills. But most importantly, any small business can become a brand only after understanding the needs of its target audience."

D. R. Surgicare's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has helped it become a leading player in the surgical equipment manufacturing industry. The award has strengthened the company's position as a reliable and trusted brand in the surgical instruments and equipment manufacturing industry. The company is committed to continuous innovation and delivering superior quality products to its customers.

This story has been provided by SRV.

