Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival unveils the affiliated Tourism Partners for the 2023 Award Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) supported by Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, is all set to take the world of cinema by storm. With Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh as the esteemed Tourism Partners, the annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. The occasion will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

The DPIFF Award Ceremony will be held on the 20th of February 2023, in Mumbai at Taj Lands End. The occasion will be Live Streamed on ZEE5, and the World Premiere Telecast will take place on Sony Entertainment Television.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism:

Madhya Pradesh boasts excellent natural splendour coupled with beautiful palatial architecture. From exotic waterfalls to picturesque holy places, this state has it all. Madhya Pradesh is replete with pilgrimage sites and historical towns. It is home to the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, as well as lush forests and tiger reserves. The picturesque locale is a spiritual and cultural confluence and comprises important historical landmarks from eras throughout Indian history.

A representative from Madhya Pradesh Tourism expressed, “Diversity is truly the ethos of Madhya Pradesh, which forms the heart of Incredible India. Our bountiful state is proud to support Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in felicitating the storytellers of India and placing them on the radar of the populace.”

Uttar Pradesh Tourism:

Uttar Pradesh is a land of epics, holy rivers, ancient cities, and pilgrimage sites. The state conjures an image of ancient temples on the banks of meandering rivers, which irrigate the wonderfully fertile soil of the Gangetic plains. The majestic region is home to one of the world’s wonders and culturally important cities, such as Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul.

A representative from Uttar Pradesh Tourism expressed, “As the Heartland of India and the birthplace of the classical Kathak dance form, Uttar Pradesh is the cradle of India’s historical and traditional reservoir. From the foothills of the Himalayas to spectacularly forested tiger reserves, our region boasts beauty beyond comprehension.”

Punjab Tourism:

Punjab’s fertile land ranks among India’s most famous cultural bastions. As a region that boasts of both holy saints and brave warriors, it is known for excellence in diversity. The scenic landscape, rich history, and popular religious sites draw visitors from far and wide to the picturesque state. Located in the northwestern fringes of India, the land of five rivers is known for its vibrant culture, history, architecture, music, dance, and scrumptious cuisine. The Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh add to Punjab’s popularity, making it a tourist favourite.

A representative of Punjab Tourism expressed, “When thinking about Punjab, words such as vibrancy, richness, and spontaneity undoubtedly come to mind. The state has always held culture close to its heart and focused on the proliferation of heritage, which is a passion it shares with DPIFF.”

Chhattisgarh Tourism:

Chhattisgarh, also known as the Rice Bowl of India, is famous for its diverse cultural heritage and deeply rooted traditions. The state receives many tourists around the year who visit to experience the rich culture of traditional art, crafts, folk music, tribal dances, fairs, and festivals. Chhattisgarh has many interesting and innate customs from the considerable tribal base. The alluring state has truly carved a niche for itself on the map of India and is a must-visit for globetrotters.

A representative of Chhattisgarh Tourism expressed, “The verdant natural landscapes coupled with architectural splendours add to the beauty of Chhattisgarh, as do modern achievements such as the Steel City of Bhilai, which contributes majorly to the Indian industry and economy. The state represents a blend of traditional heritage coupled with technological advancement, which aligns perfectly with DPIFF’s celebration of Indian culture and the technological wonder of cinema.”

DPIFF Awards 2023 has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other important dignitaries.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema and TV series are art forms that hold power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

