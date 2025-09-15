Dalcore Breaks Real Estate Silence with new Bold Shradh Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: Conceptualised by Viem Collective, the Shradh Campaign was not only clutter- breaking but also reinforced its identity as a design-first, thought-leading developer in Gurgaon's luxury real estate space.

Traditionally, real estate developers avoid advertising during Shradh, a time when Indians defer big-ticket purchases until the more auspicious Navratri. The category norm has always been to hold back communication and then flood the market once Navratri begins.

Viem Collective and Dalcore together decided to flip the script with a bold OOH campaign. Designed with the consumer in mind, the campaign becomes a part of their larger decision-making journey around buying a home. The idea was clear: break category conventions and inspire reflection, rather than push sales.

Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore said "For us, design is more than aesthetics. it's perspective. In a market driven by convention, we've chosen to lead with conviction. With this campaign, we wanted people to pause, reflect, and imagine what their next home could mean."

With this in mind, the campaign carried forward Dalcore's brand positioning, Design is Alive, with a thoughtful extension: Design is Alive. In Reflection.

"The insight was clear. Even if purchases are postponed, thinking about buying a new home doesn't stop. Shradh is a time for reflection and planning, making it the perfect moment to stay top-of-mind without being pushy." added Pooja Malhotra, Business Lead, Viem Collective.

Across six simple, evocative creatives, this Outdoor campaign encouraged audiences to reflect on what their next home could mean without the hard sell typical of the category.

Campaign Credits

Dalcore - Client

Vineet Mahajan - Founder, Viem Collective

Pooja Malhotra - Business Lead

Vibha Gupta - Account Planning

Aastha Gandhi - Creative, Copy

Richa Shah, Kassandra Pinto - Account Management

About Viem Collective:

Viem Collective is a multi-disciplinary communications & production company that brings together seasoned professionals to provide contemporary creative solutions for business problems in this ever-evolving world of ours.

