DAMS Launched Simulation-based Medical Education in India

The level of medical education in India is uneven and DAMS (Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences) which has recently completed 22 years of its classroom programme and half a million downloads on its mobile app eMedicoz has taken things to the next level by launching Simulation-based medical education at its Delhi centre. The innovative idea of Simulation-based education enhances the students from all perspectives, it provides a structured, learner-centred environment in which novice, intermediate, and advanced practitioners can learn or practice skills without causing harm to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder of DAMS shared his enthusiasm and vision to democratize medical education. He said, "At DAMS we are on a mission, to make sure each medical student gets to learn from the best irrespective of place or college. We are now starting a new mission DAMS-SIM, simulation-based skill training for medical students, starting in the Delhi center this week. If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader."

Simulation is an important methodology in bridging the gap between theory and practice in medical education. Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences always believe in making up gradation in medical education, they have launched eMedicoz app which helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students.

The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) was established to create a bench-mark institution to achieve excellence in the toughest competitive exam in the country, i.e. PG Medical Entrance Exam. Over this long period, the DAMS has evolved into a unique fraternity of educators and students striving together, year after year, in pursuit of a single goal. The innovation of eMedicoz app helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at the post-doctoral level and provides them with a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place and prepare for common national level examinations like NEET-PG, NEXT. Through this app, students get the opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world.

