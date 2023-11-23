Dapoli’s Indradhanu Village offers luxury bungalows at an affordable price amidst natural beauty

Dapoli’s Indradhanu Village Bungalow Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: In a significant move in the world of real estate in Maharashtra, PPROM Developers, a well-respected name in the industry, has introduced their latest bungalow project, Indradhanu Village. Located in the picturesque town of Dapoli, Maharashtra, this vast 12.5-acre township is all set to redefine the way we think about modern living by perfectly combining city comforts with the serenity of nature.

Indradhanu Village is not only about luxury but also affordability. With a variety of 1, 2, and 3 BHK bungalows, each designed with spacious rooms and beautiful garden spaces, this development aims to provide residents with a comfortable and lavish living experience, all surrounded by the beauty of nature, but at a cost-effective price.

Surrounded by lush greenery and well-maintained gardens, Indradhanu Village offers residents a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The township includes a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a gym, and a special area for children to play, ensuring residents can enjoy recreational activities right within their community.

What makes the bungalows at Indradhanu Village special is their clever design, which lets in plenty of natural light and fresh air, creating a welcoming atmosphere. This affordable bungalow project caters to a wide range of design preferences and follows Vastu principles, promoting a positive and harmonious living environment.

Security is a top priority at Indradhanu Village, with a secure gated community that comes with round-the-clock security and CCTV surveillance to ensure residents’ safety and peace of mind.

Indradhanu Village is also all about enhancing residents’ quality of life with various amenities catering to their diverse needs. From wellness and entertainment to sports and everyday convenience, this community has it all.

One interesting feature is PPROM’s introduction of their first-ever colorful theme bungalow community, promising a unique and elevated lifestyle.

Ar. Sandeep Naresh Joshi, the director and founder of PPROM Group of Companies says, ‘Our 1, 2, and 3 BHK bungalows provide you with ample space and beautiful gardens, all at a price that won’t strain your budget. We aim to offer you a luxurious yet affordable lifestyle. The Indradhanu bungalow project in Dapoli is the perfect choice for those who want to stay close to their roots and village lifestyle, away from the fast-paced metropolitan city life, like Mumbai. It’s all about finding a peaceful haven in the lap of nature.'

Indradhanu Village, the flagship township project, which has set a new standard for residential living in Dapoli. With its expansive landscapes, well-thought-out design, and modern amenities, it’s fast becoming the top choice for those seeking a tranquil paradise to call home.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor