​Darshan Singh collaborates with Sahil Khan’s Divine Nutrition business for Russian market 

Darshan Singh collaborates with Sahil Khan’s Divine Nutrition business for the Russian market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Recently, two Indian businessmen, Darshan Singh and style icon Sahil Khan, collaborated on their business for the Russian market. Darshan Singh, who hails from the Taj city Agra, is well-known for his business savvy in India. Sahil Khan, who is also known as a fitness icon, launched the debut single of Darshan Singh, “Yeh Safar,” in Russia.

After the successful launch of his debut single, he seems to be high on zeal. “I owe it all to my mother and also to my city, Agra, known for the highly revered Agra Gharana,” says Darshan Singh very humbly.

Recently, Darshan Singh, a multifaceted individual, had a significant turning point in his life. Along with celebrating his birthday this month and getting the dealership for Sahil Khan’s Divine Nutrition throughout the entirety of Russia, Darshan Singh also makes his solo debut this month. Moscow, Russia’s largest city, hosted a launch party to celebrate the birthday, the release of a single, and the acquisition of a wonderful products dealership.

The partnership between Darshan Singh and Sahil Khan in business now spans not just India but even other countries. By collaborating with one of the most well-known brands in the fitness business, Darshan Singh has joined the field of fitness management. Sahil Khan’s Divine Nutrition has awarded Darshan Singh the coveted dealership for the entire Russian market, which is predicted to grow at a staggering rate of almost 10% between 2023 and 2027. It is widely believed that fitness products that bear the label of Divine Nutrition are cut above the rest and are trendsetters in the field of fitness management. Fitness products from the Divine Nutrition stable will be available across the length and breadth of Russia, courtesy of Darshan Singh.

Style icon Sahil Khan is equally excited about the initial success of Darshan’s debut single. Sahil Khan says, “This was a really exciting moment for me to launch Darshan Singh’s debut single in Russia. I’m very hopeful that this song is going to rule the hearts of the audience.”

Darshan Singh, who has had an amazing journey thus far, has named his debut single “Yeh Safar” in an appropriate manner. One of the most well-known Russian singers, Pasha Rudenka, wrote the lyrics for “Yeh Safar,” and Dev is responsible for the music. The song “Yeh Safar” is rising in the charts of different billboards and is also gaining popularity across all music streaming services.

