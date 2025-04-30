Data Privacy in the Digital Age: Indian Achievers’ Forum Sparks Vital Dialogue

New Delhi [India], April 29: “Data” is one of the invaluable resources and a growing vulnerability in today's digitally connected world, rendering data privacy beyond a compliance issue. From personal information and financial details to behavioral data and digital identities, the volume and variety of data being collected, processed, and shared have grown exponentially. As much as opportunities for global connectivity have expanded, the challenges around protecting that data have intensified. Data breaches, identity theft, and surveillance concerns have called for transparency and accountability from both governments and corporations.

On April 21, the Indian Achievers' Forum hosted a webinar to discuss the key aspects of Data Privacy and Protection in today's hyper-connected digital world. The session brought together a diverse panel of experts from across industries. A few of the attendees were award winners as well. This online gathering emphasized on important areas like:

How important is data privacy when it comes to branding, digital marketing, and journalism?

How is artificial intelligence evolving in both enhancing and potentially compromising data privacy in connected environments?

What practices or principles are essential when building secure systems that manage sensitive data across interconnected devices?

What are some of the key challenges in ensuring data protection and privacy at such massive scales?

How can emerging innovations in cloud architecture help organizations enhance their data privacy frameworks while still optimizing for performance and scalability?

Director of the Indian Achievers' Forum, Dr. Shabnam Ashtana, in her opening address emphasized the urgency of addressing data protection in today's interconnected digital age. Mr Prashant Das, Editor, CSR Times said, “Digital marketing thrives on data, and consumer trust hinges on data privacy. With misinformation and surveillance growing, readers look to publications that respect their privacy.” While software engineers Mr. Dhruvil Anil Darji and Mr. Hardik Dharmesh Ruparel echoed the same theme. They recommended adopting a data protection framework that is built into the core architecture of digital products underlined the necessity of robust cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent breaches.

In its effort to honour those who have made outstanding contributions to nation-building, the Indian Achievers' Forum has recognised few achievers who have brought laurels in their respective field. These people, who represent a variety of industries and fields, have demonstrated the importance of actively contributing to the progress of the nation. Few recipients of the Indian Achievers' Award:

Mr. Subrat Kumar Mishra, Assistant Vice President, Barclays

Mr. Vijayaprabhuvel Rajavel, Senior Staff DFT Engineer, USA

Mr. Shatrughna Upadhyay, Staff Software Engineer, USA

Mr. Praveen Kumar Dora Mallareddi, Sr. Data Engineer, USA

Mr. Ravi Kumar Kota, Sr. Director – Digital & Consumer Analytics, USA

Dr. Sreeram Mullankandy, Sr. Director of Product Management & Clinical Quality, USA

Mr. Anil Kumar Soni, Lead IT Professional, USA

Mr. Arin Bhowmick, Chief Design Officer, USA

Mr. Ranadheer Reddy Charabuddi, Lead SAP OpenText VIM Consultant, USA

Mr. Surya Yeshwanth Mandapaka

Mr. Saptarshi Banerjee, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS, USA

Ms. Yagnapriya Soundararajan

Mr. Srinivas Bangalore Sujayendra Rao, Business Technology Solutions Manager, USA

Mr. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao Kotapati, Lead Architect, USA

Mr. Mohit Menghnani, Staff Software Engineer, Twilio, USA

Dr. Femela Muniraj, Consultant Pathologist, Kauvery Hospital

Mr. Radhakrishnan Pachyappan, Technical Architect, USA

Mr. Gnanendra Reddy Muthirevula, Senior IT Engineer, USA

Mr. Venugopal Rao Pendyala, Chief Executive Officer & Director E Mobility, Autoline Industries Limited

Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Gokul Krishnaswamy, Software Engineer, USA

Mr. Kingsuk Chakrabarty, Technical Director – Enterprise Architecture, A.I., USA

Mr. Feroskhan Hasenkhan, Senior Security Engineer, USA

Mr. Anshu Agarwal, Director, Ajanta Dairymilk & Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Akshay Kumar Seth, Founder Of READ PRO CRM, ITS FOR YOU PVT. LTD.

Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Vice President, EXL Service, USA

Mr. Shravan S Rai, Software Engineer III, USA

Mr. Nitesh Upadhyaya, Solution Architect, USA

Mr. Vaibhav Rastogi, Engineering Manager, Virginia, USA

Webinar Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1I-h7BCI0&feature=youtu.be

The webinar concluded with a call to action for collective efforts in building a world that is globally connected and digitally protected.

