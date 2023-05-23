Datacipher recognized as 2022 India Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datacipher Solutions Pvt Ltd, an accomplished system integrator, networking and cloud services organisation, today announced that it was recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes Partners based on their ability to drive innovative business solutions, exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achievement of their financial goals.

Datacipher was recognized for their ability to develop innovative data center and cloud-integrated network solutions integrating Juniper Networks' technologies.

Datacipher's Managing Director Amarandhar R Kotha said, "This is a great achievement for us, because winning this award demonstrates our most important point of difference, that is, how we build on and leverage our Juniper technology skills by understanding our customer's business, and working closely with the customer and Juniper to deliver a real business solution."

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program. The Program not only recognizes Partners for their outstanding performance, but helps Partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice.

"It is an honor to recognize Datacipher India P Ltd as a Partner of the Year for their outstanding contributions, which resulted in one of their highest year-on-year business growth rates. They have been instrumental in Juniper's transformational journey in India, assisting our customers with their digital transformation goals for many years. We congratulate them on this recognition and look forward to building on this fruitful partnership," says Harshavardhan Kathaley, Director of Commercial & Partner Sales, India & SAARC at Juniper Networks.

"We are proud to have received this award which underlines our deep commitment to customer satisfaction and how we add value to Juniper partnerships in India. It's also an additional incentive to continue successfully on the path we have chosen," says Vivek Pandey, Country Sales Director at Datacipher.

Datacipher is fully equipped to deliver the next generation networking, Cloud, and cyber security solutions, and is a real authority when it comes to Juniper Networks services delivery, for more details on how to benefit from Datacipher's expertise, customers can reach through email sales@datacipher.com

