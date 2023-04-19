Datawrkz launches Mediawrkz - an integrated Publisher Monetization Solutions Partner

Austin (Texas) [United States]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (/BusinessWire India): Datawrkz (A Nazara Company), a leading provider of data-driven performance advertising solutions for growth brands around the world, announced the launch of Mediawrkz, its specialist Publisher Monetization Solutions division. Bringing together advanced technology and experienced talent, Mediawrkz enables modern Publishers to realize superior revenue, yield, and smarter advertiser attention - all under a single integrated unit.

Arunprabu Kesavan, Head of Mediawrkz commented, "I am proud to share that Mediawrkz is being launched as the most Publisher-aligned supply-side monetization suite in the market. Mediawrkz unifies everything that any contemporary publisher needs in one powerful offering. We have carefully curated robust solutions that directly solve key revenue and yield challenges that publishers face."

Senthil Govindan, CEO of Datawrkz added, "Amidst the challenges that the Adtech world saw during Covid, we realized that it was time to grow a unified solutions suite in response to clear signals from our Publisher partners and the market in general. With Mediawrkz, we have completely reimagined the modern supply-side solution space by pivoting towards true publisher-centricity. This augurs very well for the marketplace that has been ready for Publisher-First solutions for a while now."

Mediawrkz's one-stop-shop Publisher offerings include:

- BidAmp - Easy to implement Header Bidding solution for smarter demand

- HighR - Proprietary, light-weight Demand Console for independent publishers

- Comprehensive Video Ad-suite that drives superior performance and revenue

- AdPrimus - Advertiser Suite focused on niche reach & richer engagement

"With Mediawrkz, Publishers now have a Supply Side partner that is actually on their side," said Arunprabu.

