DCC Animal Hospital appoints Dr Prabhakaran Palanichamy as Senior Veterinary Expert

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 6: DCC Animal Hospital, a Japanese chain of veterinary hospitals currently present in Delhi NCR, India with four centers appoints Dr Prabhakaran as Senior Veterinary Expert in their esteemed team of professionals. With an illustrious career and a wealth of experience, Dr Prabhakaran is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the hospital's commitment to providing exceptional care for animals. With a heart for animal welfare, Dr Prabhakaran cares for eight dogs at home and tends to the well-being of 40 stray dogs in his vicinity.

Dr Prabhakaran brings a rich background in veterinary medicine, having over 20 years of experience with a renowned animal welfare organisation in Delhi. As a distinguished veterinary expert, Dr Prabhakaran will contribute his expertise to various aspects of animal care, His decision was influenced by the opportunity for professional upgradation, the appeal of working alongside Dr Vinod Sharma, a renowned name in veterinary, and also currently presiding as Head of Veterinary Services, Director, DCC Animal Hospital, India.

His commitment to animal welfare extends to addressing issues of animal abuse and handling dogs with past traumas and aims to enhance awareness among pet owners, emphasizing preventive measures and proper care processes for pets they adopt, and also for those animals they take care of. Ensuring good health for your pets is a commitment and only once the responsibilities are well understood can the same be ensured dutifully.

Dr Prabhakaran expressed his enthusiasm for joining DCC Animal Hospital, stating, "I am excited about the prospect of contributing to the company's growth putting to good use my experience of working with animal health and also raising the bar for health services in alignment with DCC's goal in India. I have started managing the Uday Park branch for DCC and am looking forward to meeting lovely pet parents and working with them for pet health."

DCC Animal Hospital:

DCC Animal Hospital is a leading veterinary care facility dedicated to providing high-quality and compassionate services to pets. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, the hospital strives to ensure the health and well-being of every animal in its care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor