DD CINEVISION Successfully Hosts Special Screening of 'Nalanda Mahavihar'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: DD CINEVISION proudly hosted the special screening of its highly anticipated historical film, Nalanda Mahavihar, in Mumbai. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting industry professionals, film enthusiasts, and special guests, all eager to experience this cinematic tribute to India's rich heritage.

Directed by Arvind Gupta and produced by Deepak M. Diwan, Nalanda Mahavihar takes audiences on an immersive journey through history, capturing the grandeur and legacy of one of the world's most renowned centers of learning in ancient India. Featuring a stellar cast, including Manish Khanna, Malkhaan Singh, Madan Tyagi, and Siraj Mustafa, the film's powerful performances left the audience mesmerized.

The screening received widespread appreciation, with viewers commending the film's compelling storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and meticulous historical accuracy. Many attendees praised the filmmakers' dedication to bringing this forgotten chapter of history to life.

Expressing their gratitude, the team at DD CINEVISION shared, "We are thrilled with the phenomenal reception of Nalanda Mahavihar. This film is a heartfelt tribute to our cultural heritage, and the audience's enthusiastic response reaffirms our commitment to creating meaningful and impactful cinema."

With its successful special screening, Nalanda Mahavihar sets the stage for wider recognition, promising to leave a lasting impact onaudiences across the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor