Decoy Perfumes Partners with Reliance Smart Bazaar to Redefine Affordable Luxury Fragrances in India

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27: In a remarkable new collaboration, Decoy Perfumes, one of India's fastest-growing homegrown fragrance brands has announced its partnership with Reliance Smart Bazaar. This tie-up marks Decoy's official entry into the offline retail segment through Reliance's Shop-in-Shop (SIS) model, beginning with the first phase launch across 8 to 10 Smart Bazaar stores in East India.

The partnership was inaugurated with much enthusiasm at the launch of Decoy's exclusive store at Lake Mall, Kolkata, attended by Mr. Raj Banerjee, Business Head - East, Reliance Retail, Mr. Amit Rungta, Zonal Head, Reliance Retail, Ms. Falaque Rashid Roy, actor and CMO of Decoy Perfumes, and Mr. Abhirup Roy, Founder & CEO of Decoy Perfumes.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Raj Banerjee shared, "We find significant value in associating with Decoy, a brand that has been rapidly growing and making a mark in the Indian perfume market. Reliance has always stood by emerging Indian startups that show promise and innovation, and Decoy is a perfect example of that commitment."

The collaboration aligns perfectly with Reliance Smart Bazaar's vision of enhancing customer experience by bringing premium yet affordable brands into its retail ecosystem. The SIS model will allow shoppers to experience Decoy's diverse collection of fragrances first-hand, blending luxury and accessibility seamlessly.

On this milestone, Mr. Abhirup Roy, Founder & CEO of Decoy Perfumes, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to partner with Reliance Retail and enter the physical retail space for the first time. This association will allow us to reach millions of new customers and strengthen our brand's presence beyond digital platforms."

Decoy Perfumes, though a relatively young brand, has already made a strong mark across leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Jiomart, and its own Shopify store. The brand has become synonymous with "affordable luxury", focusing on long-lasting, premium-quality fragrances priced under ₹1,000 a category witnessing surging consumer interest in India.

With guaranteed 15%-20% perfume oil concentration, Decoy ensures a superior and long-lasting fragrance experience, setting a new benchmark in the mass-premium perfume category. This high concentration of fragrance oilsignificantly higher than many competitorshas been one of the major reasons behind Decoy's fast-growing customer base and loyalty.

Since its inception, Decoy has demonstrated remarkable performance, boasting a repeat purchase rate exceeding 33% within less than a year of launch a rare feat in the fragrance industry. This number underscores the brand's strong customer retention and satisfaction metrics, proving that quality and value can indeed go hand in hand.

The Indian perfume market itself is on a strong trajectory, growing at a CAGR of 16%-18% till 2032, driven by evolving consumer tastes, higher disposable incomes, and increased awareness of personal grooming. Decoy's strategy of offering premium-quality fragrances at accessible prices, positions it perfectly to tap into this high-growth segment.

Looking ahead, Decoy Perfumes are building a brand that defines the next era of its category, fuelled by continuous innovation, expansion into modern trade and general trade networks, and collaborations like this one with Reliance Retail.

The collaboration between Reliance Smart Bazaar and Decoy Perfumes is not merely a retail expansion it represents a strategic synergy between a retail giant and an emerging Indian fragrance powerhouse. It underscores the growing appetite for homegrown brands that blends international standards with Indian sensibilities.

As Reliance Retail continues to diversify its offerings and support promising Indian startups, Decoy Perfumes stands as a shining example of how innovation, quality, and affordability can redefine a market. With this new venture, Decoy is set to bring its unique brand of luxury to more consumers across India one fragrance at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor